South African music producer Chymamusique will be making his return on stage for the first time since his tragic accident

Chyma announced on his X page where his first performance would be held and when

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, while others wished him well on getting back on stage

Chymamusique returns to the music scene after his tragic car accident. Image: @chymamusique

South African music producer and DJ Chymamusique has recovered after he was involved in a tragic car accident that took his friend and colleague DJ Poizen's life. The star recently shared some exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.

On Monday, 13 October 2025, the music producer announced that he would be getting back on stage for the first time after the tragic accident. He further mentioned that his gig would be held in Johannesburg on Friday, 17 October 2025.

This announcement was made after he posted a video using a walker for support while wearing moon boots. He also thanked his supporters for showing up for him during the difficult time in his life.

"I’ve accepted my 1st gig on Friday in Johannesburg to try to get back. I’m healing," he wrote.

See the post below:

Fans react to Chyma getting back on stage

Shortly after the star excitedly shared that he would be returning on stage in October 2025 after surviving a tragic accident, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions, and others wished him well on going back to doing what he loves the most. Here's what they had to say below:

@Manny_867 questioned:

"Isn't that too soon brother?"

@ThembaN21 wrote:

"All the best my king, take it one day at a time."

@TMNLMNKRL responded:

"Sho bro, are you still continuing with the album launch or now it's just gigs?"

@Sphoza_01 said:

"Wish we could all come to support you. Good luck Chyma."

@collenmalatjie2 commented:

"It can only be God. May it be a good one. All the best brother."

@XoliswaZondo replied:

"So glad to have you back at The Balcony @Chymamusique. I’m pretty sure everyone will be thrilled to see you do what you’re great at once again! Speedy recovery."

@Mokongwane mentioned:

"Are you getting well, brother? We need you back in the field. Come play for us at Soshanguve this coming weekend."

Fans react to Chymamusique returning on stage. Image: @chymamusique

DJ Chymamusique called out for eerie post

Briefly News previously reported that 2025 hit the popular music producer and DJ Chymamusique hard, but the muso is not deterred. He did, however, face scrutiny after posting an eerie meme while he recovered from the tragic car accident he was involved in, which claimed DJ Poizen's life.

The meme was about how his 2025 was going, and this sparked a massive debate. The muso posted a meme seemingly giving an update on how his year is going. Like everybody else, he was optimistic that 2025 would be his year. However, life happened and tragedy struck, leading him to lose his dear friend.

