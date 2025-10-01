DJ Chymamusique posted an eerie meme about how his 2025 is going, and it sparked a massive debate

A fan called out the award-winning South African musician, but he responded with a positive and motivational message

The DJ was involved in a car accident with DJ Poizen on their way from a gig, but Poizen sadly passed away

2025 hit DJ Chymamusique hard, but the muso is not deterred. He did, however, face scrutiny after posting an eerie meme while he recovered from the car accident, which claimed DJ Poizen's life.

The meme was about how his 2025 was going, and this sparked a massive debate.

Chymamusique's post sparks worry

The muso posted a meme seemingly giving an update on how his year is going. Like everybody else, he was optimistic that 2025 would be his year. However, life happened and tragedy struck, leading him to lose his dear friend. DJ Chymamusique used a photo of a doll seemingly covered in blood or dust.

A fan, @d3mbee, called him out, saying a life was lost during the tragedy.

"Is he the one posting this???? Can’t be man! A friend died here," the response reads.

However, the DJ responded with kindness to the post, saying life goes on, no matter how a person feels.

"Life goes on, Abuti, it doesn’t stop when we are hurting. It’s been a month. Have a blessed October ahead and keep living against all odds."

Mzansi was not taken aback by the star, who is out of ICU, initial post, as some found humour in it. Below are some of the reactions:

@d3mbee wished:

"I understand. Get well grootman."

@NgamlaJo said:

"Get well soon, bafo."

@Mame_thule stated:

"Grieve as you go. Life indeed goes on."

@MmomaMaison exclaimed:

"Indeed, my brother, the world doesn’t stop at our grief. May the Lord continue to give you strength!"

@SimplyEXT replied:

"Ao bhuti kodwa. I'm not sure if I should laugh or be sad."

@ZammaNzima laughed:

"The way this is so painful🤣. It's only because of God's grace that I made it until September because wow! This year has been something else."

@Moseskhosa_ stated:

"It will be fine, brother."

@Ghosty_SA shared:

"It's life my brother. Ups and downs happen, we just pray and hope to see another day, God decides."

@Jessca_01 exclaimed:

"Jonga!!!! I'm literally hanging on by a thread."

@iBhuda_10 stated:

"It will only get better in time, stay strong. You are still in our prayers."

@joy_ripper shared:

"This was my month as well."

@kaylesabe responded:

"Askies. You are alive. That's all that matters now."

@JustPrecious_dj laughed:

"I love dark humour. Speedy recovery, my guy."

DJ Poizen gives life update

