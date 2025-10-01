Prince Kaybee creatively turned down an unknown woman's advances on social media

After the lady attempted to invite the famous musician for lunch, he used a clever tactic to turn her away, saying he only eats in the evening

While many fans laughed at the woman's public humiliation, others claimed Kaybee was sending hints

Prince Kaybee cleverly rejected a lady's advances on social media. Images: KabeloMusic

Source: Twitter

South African musician Prince Kaybee is more than a DJ and hitmaker; he is also a ladies' man and chick-magnet.

Despite his controversial past, mostly tainted by cheating allegations and his steamy video with Cyan Boujee, the ladies can't get enough of the Charlotte hitmaker and use every opportunity to shoot their shot.

On 30 September 2025, one lady attempted to invite Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, for lunch, taking to her Twitter (X) page to message him. Responding to his picture, HlelO93 casually tweeted:

"Can I take you out for lunch, Kabelo?"

Responding to the message in a cheeky response, Kaybee noted his restricted diet, where he only eats once a day:

"I eat once a day, and it's at night."

While some would take it as a sign to move on, the woman was clearly hell bent on taking Kaybee out:

"Can I take you out for dinner, Kabelo?"

And while he did not respond to her last message, it's clear that he is not the only one the woman has shot her shot at. After getting rejected by Prince Kaybee, she went on to try her luck with Nota Baloyi and even Sizwe Dhlomo.

While many of Kaybee's fans erupted in laughter at the humiliation, some said there was more to his message.

See their conversation on X below:

How did social media react?

Online users were floored by Prince Kaybee's message, convinced that he was inviting the woman to spend the night with him. Read their comments below:

uMvikithi_ laughed:

"My Goat thinks we don’t see how he’s moving."

RealDeeproCrump was impressed:

"This man's fishing style is for the Gods. Done!"

im_providenc3 joked:

"The net has been cast, let's see if it catches."

Nonhle_sndaba asked:

"So, she must sleep over?"

MaxHommer94564 hinted:

"This isn't about food."

inkabiYezwe wrote:

"Guess it’s dinner and dessert."

ThatAwk87782093 added:

"You know what you are doing, neh?"

DannyBaloyi7 joked:

"If 'thinking on your feet' were a person."

aninomaziiii was impressed:

"Oh? Okay? I kinda like this response!"

Sabelo92710728 messaged the woman:

"I think he means you will be the dinner."

Prince Kaybee sparks relationship rumours

