Prince Kaybee sparked buzz by seemingly confirming his new relationship with digital content creator @BuhleLitha on social media

The star, who recently moved on from baby mama Zola Mhlongo, raised eyebrows with his comment on Buhle's video

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some questioning the age difference and others praising his choice

Prince Kaybee had the streets buzzing when he seemingly confirmed his new relationship with a stunning content creator. The star's comment on the lady's post had fans thinking he was in love.

Did Prince Kaybee just show off his new girlfriend?

Prince Kaybee seems to have moved on from his baby mama, Zola Mhlongo, with a new woman. The star, who has been rumoured to be dating several women in the industry, including Unathi Nkayi, seemingly introduced his new lover on social media.

The Gugulethu hitmaker raised eyebrows when he responded to a video shared by a digital content creator with the handle @BuhleLitha on the microblogging platform X. Prince Kaybee hinted he was dating Buhle when he commented on the now-viral video. He wrote:

"Wifey ❤️"

Fans respond to Prince Kaybee's comment

Social media users weighed in on Prince Kaybee's comment on Buhle's video. Many thought he was announcing his new relationship to the public.

@BlackWzard commented:

"My Prince is there something you want to tell us?"

@Almighty_Mpoza said:

"Chomi Zola is the woman for you.. what a wholesome girl❤️"

@MessiahMillz added:

"Don't you think she looks young grootman? Ain't you like 36 or something? 🤔"

@PressPlaySA noted:

"Lucky is a man who has found himself a good wife, be fruitful and multiply ♥️"

@Risuna_Vockey wrote:

"No tattoos, dresses decent, looks respectful. Definitely a keeper bro🔥🔥"

Prince Kaybee claims to have received death threats on social media

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that this is another story from our very controversial Prince Kaybee, who recently dropped a bombshell on social media.

South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently shared shocking news that stunned many netizens. This was after the star faced backlash for his controversial comments regarding Pastor Mboro's scandal.

