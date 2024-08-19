“Very Mindful”: Master’s Student With Porsche Motivates People to Stay in School
- A woman attending Wits University doing her Master's degree inspired people after they saw her luxury sports car
- The engineering management student showed off her vehicle when she participated in a viral TikTok trend
- People on the internet loved the woman's video and felt it motivated them to stay in school
Education is the key to a fruitful life. It can also be the key to a brand-new sportscar!
Driving to success
A Wits University student named Phumi hopped onto a viral TikTok trend that saw people using mindful, demure and cute to describe themselves or certain actions.
On the TikTok account (@abantu_basesandton) she shares with her partner, Mpho, the woman noted that she was a Master's student at the tertiary institution by showing off her branded flask filled with coffee.
As she did this sitting in her car, the engineering management student gave people a look at the vehicle she drove – a Porsche.
She said in her post:
"See my coffee when I go to work. Very cute. Very Master's student. Very demure."
Watch the video below:
Porsche-driving Master's student motivates Mzansi
Many social media users felt that the video encouraged them to continue their studies so that they, too, could afford the nice things in life.
@vanessanelz22, who loved what they had seen, wrote:
"Very demure. A highly educated woman with a luxurious car."
@lexi_sss described the post as inspiring and added to their message:
"Very mindful of your future."
After Phumi referred to her hot drink, @umhlahlo_umphemba said in the comment section:
"This is not about the coffee."
@beekay_authentickid99 told the online community:
"I am a master's student, but this is next level."
@daelight_williams laughingly asked Phumi:
"Does the Master's come with a Porsche, or is that an add-on?"
@littymagidi was filled with gratitude when they said the following:
"Thank you for motivating me to stay in school."
