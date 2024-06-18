A daughter showed a video of her family partaking in the viral TikTok Qhobo Zwi Zwi dance challenge

While some showed their dance moves, it was the woman's mother and father who grabbed people's attention

Internet users couldn't get enough of the parents, who displayed their unique dance styles

A mother and father stole the show with their dance moves. Images: @charmsbooysen

A woman captured her family doing their take on the viral TikTok Qhobo Zwi Zwi challenge, and two people stood out among the rest.

Charmion Booysen, who uses the handle @charmsbooysen on TikTok, shared a video on the app of her family members, varying in age, dancing along to the TikTok sound.

A young man was first to take the spotlight, but the light quickly shone on an older gentleman, presumably Charmion's father, after he entered the room where they were dancing. As he walked, the father moved one arm over the other uniquely and comically before exiting the screen.

Other family members come into view to do their dance moves, ending with an older woman, quite possibly the mother, stepping into the frame and showing off her fancy footwork before the video ends.

Watch the infectious video below:

Dance moves put a smile on people's faces

The dancing duo's moves warmed many people's hearts in the viral video, who also stated that the parents dominated the challenge.

@nelle_vn wrote in the comments:

"Mum's beat drop is the winner. Challenge closed!"

@paidacassiemunemo said to Charmion:

"I thought Dad was the main character until Mum came."

Speaking about the father, @ashleighanthony commented:

"Dad was and is the main character."

@mathapelopule01, who enjoyed the clip, said:

"I hate the fact that this video was not long enough."

Woman's mom and dad groove in the kitchen

