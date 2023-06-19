A video of a Mzansi woman attempting the Bacardi dance challenge has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the woman dancing before three little boys invade her space, interrupting her routine

According to the petite woman, the boys are actually her three sons, leaving many netizens in disbelief

A mother of three adorable boys captivated many South African netizens after taking to social media to post a video of herself attempting the Bacardi dance challenge.

A woman had Mzansi in disbelief that she was a mom of three cute boys. Image: @shabsybaebotha/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her Baracrdi dance moves

The video posted by @shabsybaebotha shows the woman rocking a long weave and wearing a body-hugging orange dress as she begins to demonstrate the trendy dance moves before her three little boys join the clip, interrupting her dance routine as they surround her.

According to @shabsybaebotha, she has a pair of twin boys and one younger son. Her little ones are just too adorable, as they're seen sporting matching outfits.

Watch the video below:

According to Meaww, as a part of the Barcardi challenge, a person has to show off their moves and very specific hip movements while dancing to amapiano, a music genre from South Africa.

The dance moves involved seem to be a mix of belly dancing and twerking, The Teal Mango states.

SA peeps in awe of the mother of 3

The youthful and happy parent got many netizens' attention, as the TikTok post currently has over 229K views on the app.

Many peeps were amazed the petite and shapely mum had birthed three children as they took to the comments section to dispute her claims.

Zandikapheli Maphezaristo replied:

"Muhle umother of 3."

Dineo replied:

"Take care of them, they are our future. Baye skolong, please. They look adorable."

Sweets❤️ commented:

"You look so beautiful, babe ."

mvelase08 said:

"Namanga wena uzibolekile lezingane ."

Du²@inspire replied:

"Batlago phita hape u be mother of 4you look too amazing ."

zeh MVELASE wrote:

"3 children, Sametime. Wow you look amazing girl."

mahlabi12 said:

"Are they triplets? They are cute."

Miss Lee reacted:

"Naze nabahle."

Satma8 commented:

"Ey wakugila uNkulunkulu."

