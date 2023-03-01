South African schoolgirls have dominated the 'Bacardi' dance challenge, showing off their impressive moves

A few young pupils taught South Africa a thing or two about dancing with their take on the viral challenge

TikTok users struggled to pick a favourite as the girls danced their hearts out, with each one bringing excitement to the table

Move over, Kwama Last! There's a new dance craze taking TikTok to a whole new level, and a group of South African schoolgirls are leading it. Dubbed the Bacardi challenge, these young ones are teaching the rest of us how to move like nobody's watching (even though we all are).

South African schoolgirls teach Mzansi a thing or two about the 'Bacardi' dance challenge. Image: @xoxo_.godieyy Source: Tiktiok

Let's be honest, we could all use a bit of rhythm in our lives right now. With over 400,000 views, TikTokker @xoxo_.godieyy and her friends show the nation how to shake what your mama gave you!

Check out their smooth moves in the video here:

Mzansi is gonna learn today

The young ladies received all the love Mzansi had to offer.

Briefly News compiled some of the top comments:

@user3433371167071 said the girls were the reason she uses the platform:

"I love you guys a lot. This made me follow you guys. Please make video for me."

@audreykay73 picked her favourite dancer:

"The one in the middle killed it."

@simplypresh04 was eager to try it for herself:

"Why does this look easier in my head?"

@chibuezemiracle13 was full of compliments:

"I love what I see."

@beautiful9999999997 wanted to join in the fun:

"I love this dance. I need to learn it."

No matter the challenge, the people of Mzansi are always ready to deliver. With every new dance, South Africa proves itself to be a country of movers and shakers.

