Simz Ngema is openly documenting her mommy makeover journey in Turkey following the birth of her second child

Simz shared progress on her recovery, noting some discomfort but improvements just days after undergoing surgery

South African stars like DJ Zinhle, Boity Thulo, Dbn Gogo, and Cyan Boujee have also spoken openly about getting plastic surgery

Popular South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is not gatekeeping the details about her surgery in Turkey. The star who revealed that she was having a mommy makeover after recently welcoming her second son shared more details on her page.

Simz Ngema is not letting her recovery journey stop her from updating her 2.5 million Instagram followers on her journey. The mother of two, who gave birth to her second son on 22 November 2024, has been open about her journey in Turkey.

The actress and singer shared that she had jetted off to Turkey to get a tummy tuck and a breast augmentation surgery.

Taking to her Instagram page hours after sharing the first update after her surgery, the former Muvhango actress noted that she was still feeling uncomfortable, but the pain was going down. She added that she was already feeling sensations in some of her body parts. The post read:

"Day 4 of recovery: I’m feeling so much better. 3 of my drains have been empty since yesterday. There’s only one drain that had to be emptied. Still a little uncomfortable. You know when you’ve slept on your arm for a long time and it feels numb? That’s what my tummy feels like. My breasts are fine, I am starting to feel a bit of sensation on my niples."

SA celebs who have had surgery

Plastic surgery has become common among South African celebrities. Some have had procedures due to health reasons, some wanted to have their pre-baby bodies back, while others have gone under the knife to achieve the perfect hourglass figure.

Stars who have had plastic surgery after having babies include Connie Ferguson's daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, who admitted she had a tummy tuck in 2022. DJ Zinhle also had her breasts enlarged after welcoming her second daughter, Asante.

Boity Thulo, Dbn Gogo, Lerato Kganyago, and Cyan Boujee have also revealed that they had different breast surgeries done. Dbn Gogo admitted that her surgery was life-changing, while Cyan said she was now addicted to plastic surgery.

Dbn Gogo reveals she had life-changing surgery

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dbn Gogo has revealed that she recently went under the knife to reduce her breasts. The star has been a victim of unkind body shamers on social media in the past.

South African DJ and musician Madisa Radebe, popularly known as Dbn Gogo, has joined the long list of celebrities who have opened up about getting plastic surgery. Many stars have been sharing their journeys with plastic surgery, whether it's for health conditions or to get the perfect hourglass figure.

