Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani have announced the birth of their second son, sharing heartwarming pictures and videos of the delivery journey on social media

The couple, praised for their openness about the pregnancy, captivated fans with glimpses of their lavish baby shower and stunning maternity photoshoots

Celebrities like Inno Sadiki, Sive Mabuya, and Ayanda Thabethe joined fans in congratulating the couple on their growing family

Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani have finally announced the birth of their second son. The adorable couple shared pictures and videos on their timelines.

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani have announced the birth of their second son. Image: @simzmgema and @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for award-winning actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and TV presenter and model Tino Chinyani who are now parents to two beautiful boys.

The couple has been open about their pregnancy journey, with Simz receiving praise for sharing a glimpse of her lavish baby shower. The former Muvhango actress also gave her followers pregnancy fever with her stunning maternity photoshoots.

Taking to her Instagram page, Simz shared adorable pictures and videos showing her delivery journey. We must agree that Simz is surrounded by love from her baby daddy and her family, who were all present on the day. She captioned the post:

"22.11.24 ❤️♾️"

Fans congratulate Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani

Social media users flooded the post with heartfelt congratulatory messages for the couple. Fellow celebrities, including Inno Sadiki, Sive Mabuya and Ayanda Thabethe, commented.

@innosadiki commented:

"Oh man 🥹 this is so beautiful. Congratulations 🙌🏾 fam. Thank you Lord for a safe delivery. We love you mommy."

@salaminamosese added:

"❤️❤️congratulations and God bless you."

@sivemabuya wrote:

"A beautiful family you’ve got there. Congratulations once again Simz❤️"

@nyasha.chinyani said:

"Thank you for giving us the best Christmas present we could ask for❤️🥺"

@ayandathabethe_ added:

"Congratulations babe! All the blessings."

