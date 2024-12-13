Tamaryn Green Nxumalo hosted a lavish baby shower as she enjoys her pregnancy journey

The former Miss South Africa, who is expecting a baby girl, shared heartfelt content, expressing her deep love and excitement for the experience

Social media users showered her with praise, admiring her beauty and sending well wishes for her upcoming delivery

Tamaryn Green Nxumalo pulled out all the stops for her stunning baby shower. The medical doctor and former beauty queen who is expecting her first baby posted pictures and videos from the event.

Take a look inside former Miss SA Tamaryn Green's baby shower. Image: @tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

Tamaryn Green is making it a point to enjoy every moment of her pregnancy. The star, who recently had to deal with controversial blogger Musa Khawula's baseless allegations about her husband Ze Nxumalo, hosted a few friends and family at the lavish party.

The former Miss South Africa shared some stunning content from her baby shower. Tamaryn, who already revealed that she is expecting a baby girl, also shared a cute picture of her rocking a pink dress and a matching bow. She wrote:

"Many have shared their excitement for me and this incredible pregnancy journey, often telling me how profoundly special it is. At first, I didn’t fully grasp the depth of their words, but now, without a shadow of a doubt, I can say this has been one of the most magical experiences of my life. I’ve never known a love quite like this before. ❤️"

SA happy for Tamaryn Green

Social media users are over the moon for the lovely mom-to-be. Many could not get over how beautiful she still looks. Others wished her well as is headed for delivery.

@salaminamosese said:

"❤️❤️Wishing you all of the best."

@knaomin wrote:

"You look so beautiful, you are carrying well…you look happy! God.🤍🙏🏽✨"

@ilsedomingo added:

"The best life-changing love and experience ever❤️ Enjoy it mama😍"

@mimlachic said:

"You look so beautiful 😍Congratulations once again 🎀"

Simphiwe Ngema stuns at her maternity photoshoot

In more news about celebrities expecting their bundles of joy, Briefly News reported that actress Simphiwe Ngema ate and left no crumbs at her maternity shoot.

The star gave fans a look at her growing baby bump in the stunning snaps.

Source: Briefly News