Aww! Former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green has revealed her baby's gender to fans and followers. The star shared an adorable picture on her timeline.

Former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green has revealed that she is having a baby girl. Image: Elizabeth Sejake/Foto24/Gallo Images

Tamaryn Green reveals her unborn baby's gender

South African model and medical doctor Tamaryn Green has shared wonderful news with her fans and followers. The model, expecting her first child with her husband, Ze Nxumalo, has updated her fans on her pregnancy journey.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tamaryn shared a picture rocking a stunning pink dress while holding a matching pink dress for her baby girl. She wrote:

"Just had to share. Our very first matching outfit 🥹 what are the chances! Thank you Aunty Robz."

Fans congratulate Tamaryn Green

Social media users flooded the mum-to-be's timeline with heartwarming comments. Many congratulated the star on the new addition to her family.

@zenandemfenyana said:

"Just too cute 😍😍😍"

@munesuishe_ernest commented:

"They are high considering you are carrying out future Miss Universe."

@chantey_02 added:

"It’s a princess 😍 so cute."

@hermanoangelbell said:

"Your little angel will be as beautiful and fashionable as you! 😍"

@reddyloshni wrote:

"It’s a girl. So happy for you."

@claudiajacqueline.cj commented:

"I knew it 😍❤️❤️🙌👏. This is so beautiful !!"

@its.zozo23 commented:

"Issa girl?????!?!? Oh my gosh she's going to be the most beautiful little lady in SA 😭❤️"

