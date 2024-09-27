Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and Tino Chinyani are expecting their second child together, as announced on social media

Simz shared a heartwarming video of their family, flaunting her baby bump and celebrating the expansion of their family

Fans and colleagues, including Thembisa Mdoda and Zenande Mfenyana, flooded her timeline with congratulatory messages

South African actress and singer Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema and her longtime boyfriend Tino Chinyani are expecting their second child together. The star shared the news about her pregnancy on social media.

Simz Ngema has announced that she is pregnant again. Image: @simzngema and @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Slay actress Simz Ngema, who just announced her second pregnancy. Simz, who already shares son Tiyani Chinyani with her Zimbabwean-born boyfriend Tino Chinyani, shared the good news on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Simz shared a cute video of her little family rocking white outfits. The star also flaunted her bulging belly in the video. She wrote:

"Our little family just got bigger."

Fans congratulate Simz and Tino

The star's timeline was filled with heartwarming congratulatory messages from the stars' fans and colleagues.

@ladynam_bm said:

"Finally, we can share this joy publicly with you 🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️🤸🏾‍♀️I love how this reveal turned out - my heart 🥹 oh chomam, God is soooo good!"

@thembisamdoda commented:

"I’m not crying, you’re crying 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰. CONGRATULATIONS."

@samkelondlovu wrote:

"❤️❤️this is so beautiful, congratulations mfaz’wam🥰🥰"

@zenandemfenyana added:

"So beautiful 😍😍😍 Congratulations fam ❤️"

@gugu.khathi said:

"Congratulations beautiful onwards and upwards 🙌❤️"

@ntando_pamani wrote:

"Men neh men literally wait for you to go to the gym lose weight work hard to get your body in your desirable shape and then baaaaam stranger in the tummy😩😩😩😩now she has to start all over again."

@angelasithole commented:

"Finally! 😍 what a beautiful reveal! You’re so blessed ♥️"

