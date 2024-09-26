Yolanda Monyai expressed her frustration with local magazines ignoring her stunning social media pictures, calling to be featured on their covers

Sharing images of herself in a crocheted outfit on X, she urged magazines to showcase her

Mzansi social media users supported her plea, tagging South African magazines and encouraging her to stay hopeful

Reality television star and model Eulanda Monyai, popularly known as Yolanda, recently shot she shot at local publications. The stunner revealed that she is ready to be on magazine covers.

Former ‘BBMzansi’ star Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai has asked to be on magazine covers. Image: @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

BBMzansi's Yolanda wants to cover magazines

Yolanda Monyai has had enough of top magazines ignoring her stunning pictures on social media. The model, who rose to prominence after appearing on Big Brother Mzansi Season 4, has been posting stunning looks on various social media platforms.

Taking to her X page, Yolanda shared a few lovely pictures of her rocking a stunning crocheted outfit. She called on magazines to use her as a cover. The caption read:

"Can I be on the cover of a magazine already? 😫😫😫 What’s wrong with you guys? Put me on hau! 😂😂😂🤣 kuniniiiiii"

Mzansi backs Yolanda Monyai's plea

Social media users also felt it was time for Yolanda to be on magazine covers. Some even tagged a few South African magazines.

@Ndoomieh_Thooli said:

"@BonaMag if this pictures are on BONA magazine yoooo they will be bhabhazing 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@MTokologo wrote:

"Yolanda weee why so early in the morning wena yhooo with 🔥🔥 anyway fry us once @BonaMag see material..."

@Amohela37835242 added:

"It's going to happen trust God you're beautiful Mayoyo ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@YesIamaCow83731 said:

"Please plug my gal noww ooo."

@Dalmatian666251 added:

"In due time my love I believe🙏❤️🙏"

