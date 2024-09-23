Reality TV star and model Yolanda Monyai stunned Mzansi with her new blonde hairstyle, shared on social media

Fans praised Yolanda’s bold look, which she debuted while heading to the DStv Delicious Festival

Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with users complimenting her lip combo and overall style

Reality television star and model Eulanda Monyai, popularly known as Yolanda, recently stunned Mzansi when she shared pictures of her new hairstyle.

‘BBMzansi’ star Eulanda “Yolanda” Monyai showed off her new hairstyle. Image: @yolandandamukondi_international

Yolanda Monyai debuts new hairstyle

Media personality Yolanda Monyai shocked social media users when she debuted a daring hairstyle. The star, who has been booked and busy since leaving the Big Brother Mzansi house, shared pictures on social media.

Taking to her X page, the model shared pictures showing her blonde hair while she was headed to the DStv Delicious Festival over the weekend. The stunner matched the lipstick with a bold lipstick that also impressed fans. She captioned the post:

"I’m going there……heh….. nobody can stop me,😂😂 I’m on my way😂😂😂 I’m going there."

SA reacts to Yolanda's new hair

Social media users approved of Yolanda's hair. Many said the star ate and left no crumbs with the look.

@unusuaIHQ said:

"The lip combo is IT🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️"

@jesik71802 wrote:

"And watchu gonna do about it... Nothiiiing my love❤️😍❤ Sending love ND lots of kisses. Enjoy😍😘💋"

@assistant_Handl said:

"You look stunning 💯👌❤️❤️"

@Jessica79362517 noted:

"My baby ❤️🥰 I love the new hair style 🔥🔥🔥💃💃"

@RealHumbu added:

"Hey, I hope you are good. I need to talk to you."

@nelsonmmutlane said:

"Beautiful 🔥 🔥 💯 🙌"

@Ayine_Sky added:

"Love this look on you 😍😍"

@JackieNcube6 commented:

"Oh my oh my u look beautiful Yoli."

