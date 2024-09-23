A Gqeberha woman tried some adventurous activities with her loved ones in Summestrand

The lady and her family or friends were captured riding bikes in the bushes before she took a hilarious turn

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A lady took a hilarious turn during a bike ride. Images: @pulanebunze

Source: TikTok

A video of a woman taking an unexpected turn with a bike has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @pulanebunze, the woman is at a game reserve with her loved ones. The group went on bike riding. Each one was on their bike, driving between the bushes.

Everything was going smoothly until one lady unexpectedly took a turn, going to the bushes. It is not clear how the woman lost control of the bike but everything happened so fast, lol.

Gqeberha woman takes fun turn at game reserve

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi cracked jokes about the situation

The video gained over 290k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Brownskinbella laughed:

"Sorry chomi mara this is funny😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹😹."

@Joeman asked:

"You were craving for something green?"

@Depowo🇿🇦🇿🇼 commented:

"😹😹😹 The more you watch it the more it become too funny 😂😂😂😂😂 Sorrry cc."

@jabuhectorson wrote:

"How does it feel to kiss the tree🤣🤣🤣."

@Tumelo Lesego shared:

"I laughed I don't wanna lie ..I'm sorry😂😂😂."

@Khuthadzo Ratshitanga asked:

"Why you driving facing down🤭😩."

@maShezilisto wondered:

"Did you just drive straight to that poor tree vele?"

@thatooo. joked:

"Me jumping into conclusions."

@Zintle🌷🌼 laughed:

"Not you freezing after😂😂."

@wehtsavoice said:

"The guy behind is so matured😂😭I’d be so dead in laughter 😂😂😂."

@Micheala Silwana laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I feel so bad for laughing but hay nawe."

