A naughty monkey in KwaZulu-Natal decided to sneak into a shop and steal a loaf of Sasko bread

The little animal was so chilled, roaming in the presence of people like it was in the jungle with its mates

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A naughty monkey stole a Sasko loaf from a store. Images: @Hindustan Times, @PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

A video of a monkey being naughty in KwaZulu-Natal has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @nutty_nice247, the monkey is seen inside what looks like a shopping centre. The little animal was chilled, roaming around like it was in the jungle with its mates.

It saw one shop and decided to get into it. The monkey stole the nearest thing that was close to it, bread. As the owner of the shop was running towards it, the monkey ran away and escaped with the white bread.

"That why I was recording😂🤯."

Naughty monkey steals bread from shop

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users laugh at the naughty monkey

The video raked over 250k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Zoya Matthews wrote:

"Leave him bro he took the Sasko bread 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Only South Africans will understand 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Thingo.Makhathini said:

"UKZN Howard 😭😭😭😂😂 they once took my weave at New Res and Ran 😭😭😭💔."

@MissK.🎈 observed:

"It's how he keeps on checking the coast.😭😭😭."

@Mizz Bev was entertained:

"Bread in transit heist 😂."

@dodo laughed:

"This is what we call Heist."

@ash wrote:

"Where the cops they should arrest him 🤣🤣 even monkeys are criminals."

@•God Sent✝️• commented:

"It’s the checking of the coast for me😭😭."

@Marvela Menziwake shared:

"That's why I'm insured with Auto and General."

@the_plug09 said:

"The way he was checking the coast 💀."

