A video of a monkey stealing a man's birthday cake went viral on Twitter as peeps were amazed by what they saw

In the clip, the man was seen looking on in surprise as he watched his birthday cake being taken up a tree by the monkey

Peeps giggled while seeing the monkey win, while others wished the thief a happy birthday

A viral clip that was posted on Twitter left peeps on the internet rolling on the floor in laughter. It shows a man out in nature cutting his birthday cake while in the company of his friends. He was left with just the one slice that he cut as a monkey made away with the rest of the cake.

Attempts to chase down the monkey proved futile as it quickly climbed up a nearby tree, leaving the birthday boy and his friends disappointed.

A guy lost his birthday cake to a monkey, which stole it and ran up a tree, leaving peeps online surprised. Image: @wtfmoments_1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter laughed out loud at the clip. They hailed the monkey as cunning and smart and wished it a happy birthday. Other peeps shared similar videos of thieving monkeys that took the lion's share from their victims.

@bMike510 said:

"I’m sorry but I am so happy that happened - I love monkeys."

@followsledge said:

"Prime example of how you gotta seize the moment."

@s_eyethu said:

@Ritalalala3 said:

"Happy birthday to the monkey."

@dee_eureka said:

"Next time he's asked to cut a piece, it's going to be a huge chunk."

@user9999bbs said:

@RalphSunico said:

"Welcome to the jungle."

Source: Briefly News