A clip of a bus filled with passengers being held at gunpoint and robbed sent social media into a frenzy of rage

The video shows the gunman pointing his weapon at the bus driver and collecting what appeared to be so cash

Peeps online were angered by the video and called for justice while others berated Government for the high crime rate

A video of a municipal bus being robbed in broad daylight was posted on Facebook and went viral. It showed an armed man pointing his firearm at the driver and making off with cash.

While it's unclear where the crime took place, peeps speculated that it happened in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township.

A clip of a man robbing a bus driver at gunpoint went viral online as Saffas were left stupefied. Images: Getty Images

Peeps on Facebook watched the clip with bated breath in fear that the robbery would go tragically wrong. Many expressed their dismay at the South African government for being lenient on criminals, while some pinpointed Cape Town as the place where the crime occurred.

Wendy Isaacs said:

"What a disappointment this country is. Criminals have more rights then law abiding citizens. I blame the Gov for allowing this."

Willie Maruma Brown said:

"A time will come when we will agree on one goal. Getting rid of all criminals without having to think twice."

Ephraim Ngema said:

"This country has criminals who have rights, our Government protects them."

Bhekie Humble Ngomane said:

"If our leaders are criminals, this is we should expect."

Philly Man said:

"I heard that they are doing this in the taxis as well."

Goliath ZA said:

"Obvious this is Cape Town."

