Footage of an alleged thief has been doing its rounds on social media and people have been laughing hard at his failure

A homeowner shared CCTV footage of a man who looked like he wanted to break in but was caught out before he could even try

The clip was posted to social media and people have been having a good laugh at this man’s downfall

Talk about thinking on your feet! CCTV footage of an alleged criminal has gone viral after his witty ways were shared in hopes of warning others.

A homeowner shared footage of what looked like a man thinking about breaking into his home, however, he was quickly thrown off his game when the homeowner came to open the front door.

In the clip you see the man entering the property with a large object in his hand which he quickly stashes away in his pants after hearing someone coming.

A social media user who goes by the handle @kulanicool shared the clip, commenting on how funny this whole situation is!

Kante, lol, not today my friend, not today!

@kulanicool posted:

Fellow social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts, some even shared clips of similar incidents. Peeps were busting!

@MadosiLungisani was finished:

“His intelligence unit failed him.”

@Mfana_Samzen explained how lucky this man was:

“What if the owner had a gun?”

@TheRealAyaman shared a clip of a similar incident:

@Mkenemy496 was howling:

