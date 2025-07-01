Amapiano singer Lady Du dedicated a sweet message to music producer Mr JazziQ on Instagram

The star noted some instances where the Woza hitmaker was there for her when nobody was

Social media users reacted to the post, and they relayed their opinions on their relationship

Lady Du thanked Mr JazziQ for being there for her.

Source: Instagram

Lady Du hails Mr JazziQ

The love between the amapiano stars Lady Du and Mr JazziQ is real. The singer and businesswoman took to social media to hail the music producer for being there for her during her most difficult period.

In her touching post, Lady Du mentioned that the Woza hitmaker was there for her when she lost her father. The veteran musician DJ Choc, real name Mbuyiselo Ngwenya, passed away on Friday, 11 April 2025, at the age of 51.

"I’m dedicating this day to my brother @mrjazziq bro, you showed up for me when my father died, you carried me through the pain, I don’t even know how to thank you, a lot happened in a short space of time, you managed to be present and to be a brother," she wrote.

The singer said she was overcome with emotions as she penned the letter to Mr JazziQ. The post was shared on Sunday, 29 June 2025.

"I don’t even know what to say, bhuti wam. Thank you sooo much, bro. I’m crying while writing this message because of how far we’ve come. God bless you. I love you buti wam," she said before closing off with, "Ubabam kupiano," which translates to "My father in AmaPiano."

Check out the post below:

The two stars previously lost people close to both of them, the late Mpura, who was featured on his hit song, Woza. Killer Kau was also someone who moved in their circles.

Lady Du praised JazziQ for being there for her.

Source: Instagram

Fans touched by Lady Du's post

Some people hailed the singer and JazziQ for always showing up for the people who matter the most to him. Some are asking for another feature from the two powerhouses.

Ratiirsa Official said:

"One thing about JazziQ, he always shows up."

Mpho_less_mtfombeni_ stated:

"God bless him. Kill the vibe catering yonkhe lento."

Madboy_2c stated:

"Abuti wadi operation. We love this for you."

Itxmbuhlez asked:

"When the single is gonn’ drop @ladydu_sa? We need another feature from the two of you."

Antwone_mcblack stated:

"The forever goated grootman."

Milesnkosi_official shared:

"This is so sentimental. May nothing come between you guys."

Ntebatse added:

"We love JazziQ in our hood. Keep up the amazing work."

Sonto MaKhumalo gushed:

"He is now like a father to you. Sweet."

Lady Du hails father at memorial service

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Lady Du and her mother, Sandy Ngwenya, paid tribute to DJ Choc Ngwenya at his memorial service on Wednesday, 16 April 2025.

The well-known DJ passed away on Friday, 11 April, according to the family statement. Social media users took to social media this week to remember the music legend after the Ngwenyas confirmed his passing.

"Where do you begin to pick up the pieces @djchocsa," she captioned her post.

