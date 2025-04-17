Amapiano singer Duduzile Ngwenya, known as Lady Du and her mother, Sandy Ngwenya paid tribute to DJ Choc Ngwenya at his memorial service on Wednesday, 16 April

The veteran musician, real name Mbuyiselo Ngwenya passed away on Friday, 11 April, according to the family

South Africans took to social media this week to remember the music legend after the Ngwenyas confirmed his passing

Lady Du and mom, Sandy Ngwenya mourn dad, DJ Choc Ngwenya at memorial service.



Singer Duduzile Ngwenya aka Lady Du mourned her late father, Mbuyiselo Ngwenya known as DJ Choc Ngwenya at his memorial service this week.

Mbuyiselo Ngwenya's wife, Sandy Ngwenya also paid tribute to her late husband who passed away on Friday, 11 April.

The talented artist delivered a beautiful tribute to her father at his memorial service held at Vosloorus Civic Centre on Wednesday, 16 April.

Daily Sun shared a video of the amapiano musician's tribute on X on Wednesday, 16 April.

The legendary musician's wife, Sandy Ngwenya also recently paid to him on her Instagram account.

"Where do you begin to pick up the pieces @djchocsa," she captioned her post.

South Africans mourn the legendary musician

@ladydkhoza responded on social media:

"Condolences sthandwa sam kwaze kwabuhlungu. He was your dear friend. A father who was everything to his daughter."

@RiSARAV replied:

"It is with deep sorrow to learn of the passing of SA music legend. A pioneer, and a storyteller, his influence stretched across genres. RiSA would like to send a heartfelt condolence to the family and fans for their loss."

@TrevorBZungu responded:

"Sad to learn of the passing of legendary DJ Choc. A grootman from our neighborhood Vosloorus who was a pioneer and mentor to many talents in SA."

@nokohimself said:

"The legendary DJ in the hoot of Vosloorus. One of the best in the game, may his soul RIP."

@bonvin707 replied:

"Losing a father especially if close, I know how it feels. May his soul rest in peace, since 2013. Even today l'm still crying. May you be strong, sis."

@EFFGautengProv wrote:

"The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng is deeply saddened by the passing of the music legend Mbuyiselo "Dj Choc" Ngwenya. Qhwayilahle (Leftist)."

@Hoecutter wrote:

"I know this might not go down well with coconuts, but I can't help myself. I recall the day her father called her out for lying on interviews about growing up poor. Everyone from Vosloo knows her father was not a man of limited.RIP to Ta Choc.

@Moshe_Meso replied:

"The Legendary Dj Choc, may his soul rest in power."

Lady Du and her mom, Sandy Ngwenya mourn her dad, DJ Choc Ngwenya.



DJ Choc Ngwenya gushes over his wife

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Lady Du's father, DJ Choc Ngwenya frequently gushed over his loving wife, Sandy Ngwenya on his Instagram account.

The legendary musician, who passed away this past weekend publicly shared his love for his wife by stating in several Instagram posts that his wife was the love of his life.

South Africans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the 51-year-old musician and music producer.

