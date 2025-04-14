Amapiano singer Duduzile Ngwenya, known as Lady Du is paying tribute to her father, DJ Choc Ngwenya

The veteran musician, real name Mbuyiselo Ngwenya passed away on Friday, 11 April, according to the family

South Africans paid tribute to the music legend on social media after the Ngwenyas confirmed his passing

Lady Du pays tribute to her late dad DJ Choc Ngwenya. Images: Ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Singer Duduzile Ngwenya aka Lady Du has broken her silence about the passing of her 51-year-old father, DJ Choc Ngwenya.

Lady Du's father, Mbuyiselo Ngwenya passed away on Friday, 11 April two years after her brother Thabiso passed away in July 2023.

The talented singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 13 April to pay tribute to her legendary father.

The famous DJ shared a photo of herself and her late father and captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Day 3 of the toughest days of my life. Baba, we were so close now. God why would you hurt me like this."

The DJ also thanked everyone who had supported her and sent messages. She revealed that she's a mess right now and will not be herself for some time.

Duduzile also asks her friends and family to understand and respect her at this difficult time as we live in borrowed time.

South Africans pay tribute to music legend

@MSBaleseng wrote:

"Phephisa nana, this really hits hard. Hold on to the fond memories you have with uBaba star."

@ladydkhoza replied:

"Condolences sthandwa sam kwaze kwabuhlungu. He was your dear friend. A father who was everything to his daughter."

@nokohimself responded:

"The legendary DJ in the hoot of Vosloorus. One of the best in the game, may his soul RIP."

@bonvin707 replied:

"Losing a father especially if close l knows how it feels. May his soul rest in peace, since 2013. Even today l'm still crying may you be strong sis."

Buhlekhumza said:

"Condolences to sis May God give you strength and comfort in this difficult time."

Ngobeninicloen responded:

"May God be your strength and comfort during a time like this."

@mandizaphokoane replied:

Condolences, Mama, may God shield and protect you and your family. May you find comfort in him and his word duduzekani.

@mamshenguozotheli wrote:

"My condolences to you and your family. We all know how much you were a daddy’s girl. I am praying you find comfort under God's wing during this difficult time."

Nonkulelko25 replied:

"My deepest condolences to you and your family."

@brenda1297 said:

"Condolences to you sisi and your family."

@maze1981 replied:

"Askies sister. Duduzekani nonke ekhaya (condolences to you and your family). I know it's hard. May his soul rest in peace."

Lady Du pays tribute to her dad DJ Choc Ngwenya. Images: LadyDuSA

Source: Instagram

Lady Du buys her third property

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Lady Du revealed that she was broke after buying her third property.

The South African musician stunned her fans and followers when she shared a lengthy post about the things she has achieved and how grateful she was.

She also jokingly disclosed that she was broke after purchasing her third property.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News