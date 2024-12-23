South African musician Lady Du recently stunned her fans and followers with her revelation

The star shared a lengthy post about the things she has achieved and how grateful she was

Lady Du also jokingly disclosed that she was now broke after purchasing her third property

The South African musician and self-sufficient businesswoman Lady Du shared a heartfelt post about her year.

Is Lady Du really broke?

The multi-talented artist Lady Du recently engaged with her fans and followers as she reflected on how 2024 has been for her and how it treated her.

In the post, the Amapiano star revealed that she was broke after purchasing her third property, where she would be building more businesses. The star revealed this on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"God has truly been good to me. I've worked tirelessly to invest in a growing business, sacrificing so much to build what I have today. My brand thrived with nothing but a phone and the support of those I love. Along the way, I made mistakes trusting the wrong people with my brand—they stole from me, and I had to start over twice. But I kept pushing, and here I am.

"Some people changed when we received our royalties, underpaying us so they could appear more successful. I chose to stay focused and keep my head down. I built strong relationships with promoters who supported my growth. My fans have always stood by me, backing everything I do.

"Yesterday I bought my 3rd property for a 3rd franchise!!!! From all the money i made with booking and shows. I bought 2, 10 hectors of land in two differbt cities to build more businesses. Right now, im broke, but im proud of myself. To all the people that are a part of my growth, I thank you. Izandla zidlula ekhanda."

