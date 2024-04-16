Lady Du has shared that she is currently in the process of building her second Wawa La Beauty franchise

The entrepreneur asked her fans to continue streaming her music and for event organisers to continue booking her

The singer prides herself in creating jobs, as her first Wawa La Beauty business employed 32 people

Lady Du is creating multiple streams of income for herself at a swift pace. The Amapiano singing sensation announced her plans to expand her hair and beauty salon, Wawa La Beauty.

Lady Du plans to expand her Wawa La Beauty franchise. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du announces Wawa La Beauty expansion

Wishy Wishy singer Lady Du has announced she is building her second Wawa La Beauty franchise store. The star's hair and beauty business employs 32 people, and Lady Du hopes to create more job opportunities with the second store.

To achieve this, the entrepreneur asked her fans to continue supporting her by streaming her music and for event organisers to continue booking her for gigs.

"Keep streaming my music, keep booking me. I’m building my second franchise. I’m not quite, I’m just building a legacy. Wawa La Beauty 2 loading. I’m a kasi girl, this franchise means so much to me because it’s in the area I grew up in. Building and securing our future. You see, I wasn’t quiet, I’m just busy working. New music dropping soon! I’ve employed 32 people so far, we are adding more in a month’s time‼️ God is good."

The star shared a video from the construction site. Watch it below:

Fans gush over Lady Du

Lady Du's supporters applauded her for continuing with her mission to create multiple sources of income for herself while thinking of others.

tha.simelane:

"Multiple sources of income are the only way to go nowadays, all the best, my love."

sibumabena:

"Keep changing your world one random at a time!!! Thank you for all that you are contributing to making South Africa better."

vusinova1:

"Love it for you."

napo_modise:

"My doll, you make me so proud, I love you and continue doing amazing things!"

