Lady Du's hair and beauty salon, Wawa La Beauty, has officially opened for business in Kwa Thema, Gauteng

She built the salon through her own construction company and is now preparing for the big launch

South Africans have lauded the Amapiano star for having achieved this and for making the prices affordable

If inspiration were a person, it would be Lady Du. Fans echoed these sentiments after the Amapiano singer announced the completion of her hair and beauty company.

Lady Du’s Wawa La Beauty was built under her construction company. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du announces salon is fully operational

Award-winning singer and entrepreneur Lady Du announced that her hair and beauty salon, Wawa La Beauty, has officially opened for business. The salon is located at Kwa Thema in Gauteng.

Announcing the news, Lady Du shared a video of the amazing work her employees have done, including male and female manicures.

She captioned her video:

"Ziyakhala (It's on). @wawalabeauty1 is officially open for business we have a special running kindly check out the page. WAWA asambe ke (let's go.)"

Wawa La Beauty was built through her construction company

The Woza hitmaker shared that she built the salon through her own construction company and is now preparing for the big launch. She said when her employees get the hang of things, they will have the official launch.

"This took me eight months to build from scratch, I had pipe bursts flooding everything you can think of because this was the first property I bought. I knew nothing about construction. Today, I actually own a construction company."

Mzansi lauds Lady Du

South Africans have lauded the Amapiano star for having achieved this and for making the prices affordable.

bossladynpm said:

"I’m coming through today, Gorgeous. Well done, mama, we are inspired. May the Good Lord cover you and Baby WAWA."

sahiphopday2day lauded"

"This is lovely."

nellz324 said;

"Thank God, we're on our way."

ze_shezi shared:

"Proud of you, mama."

pem_pamela added:

"I’m so proud of you."

Mzansi pledges their support for Lady Du

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lady Du's salon, Wawa La Beauty, is ready to welcome its first batch of clients.

She posted the service pricelist of her new solon on Instagram, along with five pictures and a video advertising her business.

Source: Briefly News