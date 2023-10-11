Lady Du's salon, Wawa La Beauty, is ready to welcome its first batch of clients

She posted the service pricelist of her new solon on Instagram, along with five pictures and a video advertising her business

Her establishment is picking up pace as her fans are already setting up appointments

Lady Du has released the pricelist for her new hair salon, Wawa La Beauty. Images: @ladydu_sa

Amapiano hitmaker Lady Du means business as she promoted her new enterprise, Wawa La Beauty, a hair salon.

Lady Du advertises pricelist for Wawa La Beauty services

The Imisebenzi Yethu powerhouse posted the pricelist for her work in five pictures and a video showing off her fancy establishment, encouraging her fans to come through with this caption:

"Hey guys the wait is finally over @wawalabeauty1 kindly make your appointments on number below. I thank you for all your support and love. Wawa asambe ke."

Here is her pricelist in the post below:

Netizens show support for Lady Du's Wawa La Beauty

Her followers congratulated the singer on her new venture with these comments:

@vanessatloubatla made an appointment:

"Congratulations friend, I’ll be there on a Friday. So happy for you, it looks stunning."

@yola_memento_mkosana said:

"Congratulations mommy well done."

@poonyanelydia was impressed:

"It's the name for me... congratulations sisi."

@thando.urs promised:

"Sbonge we're on our way."

@pem_pamela said:

"I’m so proud of you,"

@le2ku2la_06 added:

"Congratulations mommy maarn."

Ntando Duma launches hair salon for her daughter Sbahle Mzizi

Lady Du is not the only celeb to take on the hair and beauty business. Another is Shaka iLembe actress Ntando Duma, who opened a kiddies salon, Sbahle Siyakhula, naming it after her daughter with rapper Junior De Rocka.

She took to her Instagram to scout potential employees, putting up a vacancy sign for experienced hair technicians with a soft spot for children.

Sbahle Mzizi becomes the face of Sompire Kids

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, Miss Mzizi was announced as the brand ambassador of Somizi's kiddies clothing line, Sompire Kids.

The South African Social Media Awards nominee had her salon styling the little models who walked the runway for the launch of Somizi's line at the Mall of Africa.

