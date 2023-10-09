Lady Du has announced that she has completed her hair salon, Wawa La Beauty, through her very own construction company

The Amapiano sensation penned a motivational letter to herself and other hopefuls, advising artists that talent will not sustain them forever

Her supporters have congratulated her, and some even pointed out how much of a motivation she is to many people

Lady Du is one inspirational woman of note. The singer and Amapiano star shared that she completed the construction of her hair and beauty company, Wawa La Beauty.

Lady Du has celebrated completing her hair salon, Wawa La Beauty, and she decided to motivate other artists.

Wawa La Beauty readies to open its doors

The hair salon owned by Amapiano singer, Lady Du, is complete and will be opening its doors. The singer took to her Instagram page to announce the news.

Wawa La Beauty was built through her very own construction company, adding to her many business ventures.

She said although the nitty gritty has been completed, the company will only launch after her staff has been properly trained. During the first few months, the prices will be reasonable for her patrons.

"Wawa La Beauty will open for a month before the official launch this is because we all need to be happy with the staff there before we show them off to the world, So the first few treatments will be reasonable as it will not be officially opened."

Lady Du congratulates herself, motivates others

The Amapiano sensation penned a motivational letter to herself and other hopefuls, advising artists that talent will not sustain them forever.

She prides herself on being an academic, a star and also an entrepreneur with almost 20 certificates.

"This took me eight months to build from scratch, I had pipe bursts flooding everything you can think of because this was the first property I bought. I knew nothing about construction. Today, I actually own a construction company."

Watch the video of her building below:

The singer motivates other artists

It wouldn't be a Lady Du post without a sprinkle of motivation for other people. She shared a lesson behind everything, saying fame alone will not be enough to sustain a person in the long run.

"No amount of pressure should get you to do things to impress people that don’t put food on your table, no level of fame should get you to overspend money you don’t have, life has no guarantee, talent won’t sustain you forever, start thinking out of the box and learn from our fallen legends. I have never been a person who wants a lifestyle I know I can’t afford, but I just want to make a difference not only in my life but people I grew up with."

Her supporters have congratulated her, and some even pointed out how much of a motivation she is to many people.

