Lady Du is said to be one of the most educated entertainers in the SA music industry

The singer's qualifications were revealed and Mzansi was shocked to find out that Lady Du has 20 of them

Netizens weighed in on the Wishy Wishy hitmaker's qualifications

Mzansi weighed in on Lady Du's 20 qualifications and questioned her academic journey. Images: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du's qualifications were recently revealed and Mzansi found out that the singer has about 20 qualifications. The award-winning artist prides herself in her work and being an academic and her hard work is evident in her success and multiple qualifications.

Social media users gave their thoughts on Lady Du's papers where they critiqued her attendance certificate for being counted as a qualification.

Lady Du's 20 qualifications revealed

In a Twitter (X) post shared by user Hermaine M, they revealed Lady Du's 20 qualifications and congratulated her.

"Lady Du is the most educated artist in South Africa, holding 20 qualifications/ diplomas."

The singer recently went into detail about her qualifications, revealing that she's qualified in Business Management as well as Logistics among others:

Mzansi weighs in on Lady Du's qualifications:

Social media users can be very brutal in their critique, always seemingly looking for the humour in everything. They criticised Lady Du's papers and trolled the singer for some of her qualifications:

SithaleKgaogelo said:

"When you think of it Drivers license is also a qualification. I'll die an educated man."

blythlie responded:

"Is that a certificate of attendance? Nisikhulumisa kakhulu bafwethu."

BoipeloxM commented:

"Certificate of attendance haese qualification hle!"

bysosa_ posted:

"Guys price giving certificates are not qualifications. This is not high school hau."

Kamogelo_MN added:

"Y'all use the word “qualifications” loosely."

BathongRay said:

"Zoomed in and the first thing I saw was a certificate of attendance."

_shwabade_ responded:

"'Certification of attendance', varsities don’t give out such, she must’ve been doing short courses."

Lady Du calls for help on school crisis

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Lady Du's call for action on the growing number of school-kid suicides, asking the Department of Education to take steps.

The singer has expressed interest in social issues whereby she has often extended a helping hand to those in need.

The publication revealed Lady Du's charitable nature as she assisted a mother who was caught stealing diapers.

Source: Briefly News