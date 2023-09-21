A young lady who attends Stellenbosch University went viral on TikTok after she spoke in a viral video

The student in Cape Town was a viral hit on the socials after she gave a detailed outfit breakdown to viewers

Netizens were enamoured, and the stunner got lots of attention from online viewers with her interesting accent

A Stellenbosch University student took part in an outfit check trend. The young academic went viral as many enjoyed listening to her explanation.

A Stellenbosch University student explained her outfit, and the TikTok video went viral because of her accent. Image: @dixoncapetown

The video of the stylish young lady received thousands of likes. People commented with their thoughts about what the lady wore.

Stellenbosch University student describes outfit

@dixoncapetown posted a TikTok video showing what one of the students at Stellenbosch University wore. The video of the student named Thoko was viral as she explained each clothing piece, including jeans, converse and accessories.

The lady detailed how much her outfits cost and described her rings as family heirlooms.

Watch the video below:

South Africans love student's accent

Many people thought the lady did a good job describing her outfit. Netizens cracked jokes after watching the video, and many thought she embodied quiet luxury. Read the comments below:

out.of.this.world gushed:

"She has an amazing accent and great sense of style, it's down to earth, vintage and expensive(but you can't tell)."

Mbulaz' Omnyama commented:

"I love Thoko’s Brit accent."

Jason P.S said:

"Kanti her name is Thoko?I Heard Thurkur."

Mumsy wrote:

"From now on I’m saying “family heirloom” and not it’s my mums or grand."

Malumekazi_MaGama speculated:

"She's rich. Like wealthy wealthy."

Nosstiiie joked:

"Woolworths English."

Accent fascinates South Africa

TikTok videos of people who have fascinating accents often go viral. One kid went viral for the way she speaks Setswana.

