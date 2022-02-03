New! Kurt en Shura Teasers for February 2022: Opening episodes here

As the Dokter Ali drama series finales this month, filling the entertainment vacuum the show will leave behind is a significant concern to many fans. However, another highly engaging television show, Kurt en Shura, is already brewing and takes over Dokter Ali's airtime once it ends. So, before the commencement of the show's official broadcast, these Kurt en Shura teasers introduce you to the exceptional themes and lessons you can expect from the show.

The Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish Kurt en Shura series is a historical saga of passion and love, inspired by real-life people. Although the show is adapted from a series of books that Nermin Bezmen, Kurt's granddaughter, wrote, it is set against a backdrop of political and social turmoil. The show focuses on the beginning of the Russian Revolution, whose foundation was laid during World War I in 1917.

Kurt en Shura Teasers for February 2022

The first son of a wealthy Crimean landowner of Turkish origin, Lieutenant Kurt Seyit, falls in love with the daughter of a noble Russian family, Shura. But then, Kurt's father preferred him to marry a Turkish girl and continue their line before the lovers fled to continue their new life. This month's highlights introduce you to how the events begin.

Friday, 11th of February, 2022 - Episode 1

Lieutenant Kurt Seyit is dared to seduce the first woman who walks into the ball, but at the sight of Shura, he finds it challenging to toy with her heart.

Monday, 14th of February, 2022 - Episode 2

Seyit begins to pursue Shura, even though his father disapproves of it. Nevertheless, some people are willing to do whatever it will take for both of them to stay away from each other.

Tuesday, 15th of February, 2022 - Episode 3

Can Seyit convince Shura to pay attention to what he has to say since he has only a few days left to be sent to the front?

Wednesday, 16th of February, 2022 - Episode 4

Shura reconsiders Seyit after going through his letter. Meanwhile, the men leave for the front, and after seven months, there is no communication from them.

Thursday, 17th of February, 2022 - Episode 5

The battle takes a drastic turn for the worse, and Shura's letters comfort Seyit. But, elsewhere, an unrequested visitor shows up at Valentina's engagement party.

Friday, 18th of February, 2022 - Episode 6

Shura's daddy permits her to marry Seyit. Seyit leaves his troops behind to scout ahead, and tragedy unfolds. However, Shura becomes devastated and struggles to manage, considering all she has lost. Then, Petro's true identity gradually bares out.

Monday, 21st of February, 2022 - Episode 7

Chaos explodes all over the city the moment Czar Nikolai steps down. But then, everyone, especially Petro, could not believe that Seyit had not died.

Tuesday, 22nd of February, 2022 - Episode 8

Shura and Seyit want to ensure they have not separated again after reuniting. Nevertheless, the moment life's challenges show up between them again, Shura acts by faith.

Wednesday, 23rd of February, 2022 - Episode 9

Although Petro's plans are underway, when Andrei confronts him, the journey to Alushta ends.

Thursday, 24th of February, 2022 - Episode 10

Mirza disowns Seyit discussing Shura with him while Tatya undergoes pregnancy complications.

Friday, 25th of February, 2022 - Episode 11

Seyit comes back to Shura, while Tatya gradually heals up with the support of everyone around her. Meanwhile, the Baroness realises that no one is with her anymore, and Binaz suggests that Guzide marry her brother.

Monday, 28th of February, 2022 - Episode 12

Seyit, Celil, and Petro depart to find out who the rebels are, while Mahmut agrees and organises a way for himself, Havva, and their children to leave.

Lieutenant Kurt Seyit

Seyit's friends asked him to seduce the first woman who walks into the ball, which he consents to. Unfortunately, when he sighted Shura, he could not stand playing with her heart. Even though his lover does not want to listen to him, she reconsidered him after reading through his letter, and the response Seyit gets from her comforts him when the battle becomes fiercer.

Shura

Shura's lover wants to do everything possible to get her, not minding his dad, who stands against the relationship. Challenges came, and Shura initially could not stand them. However, after reading through his letter, she reconsiders him. To beautify it more, her father grants her permission to marry Seyit, but when she considers all she has lost, she becomes devastated and struggles to manage her ordeals.

Reading through the Kurt en Shura teasers above, you can see that the show promises ecstatic scenes. For instance, what will the Baroness do after realising that no one is with her anymore? Do not miss the premiere episodes as they broadcast on eExtra at 20h30 from Mondays to Fridays.

