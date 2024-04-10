The Little Rascals cast now: where are the actors today?

The Little Rascals is an American family comedy film released on 5 August 1994. It is an adaptation of Hal Roach's Our Gang, a series of short films from the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s. The film follows the adventures of a group of neighbourhood children. Where are The Little Rascals cast now?

Blake McIver Ewing (L), Brittany Ashton Holmes (C) and Jordan Warkol (R). Photo: Vivien Killilea, JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened to The Little Rascals cast? It has been nearly 30 years since the beloved cast members of The Little Rascals made their big-screen debut. In 2014, the young cast reunited for the film's 20th anniversary and even recreated the poster.

While some have continued their careers in acting, others chose different paths or retired from the industry. Revisit the cast of The Little Rascal's names and faces and know what the actors are up to now.

Where are The Little Rascals cast now?

The film featured remarkable performances from young actors, as they recreated some of the most comedic scenes of the original series with a more modern twist. Explore the transformations and diverse paths the actors have taken, showcasing a fascinating record of talent, growth, and determination.

1. Travis Tedford (Spanky)

Travis Tedford now and then. Photo: @mnralphie, @22 Vision on Facebook on Facebook, X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Travis William Tedford

: Travis William Tedford Date of birth : 19 August 1988

: 19 August 1988 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Rockwall, Texas, United States

Travis William Tedford is a former American actor. He became famous for portraying Spanky McFarland in the film The Little Rascals. After appearing in The Little Rascals, Travis remained active in the industry, providing voice work for A Bug's Life and Recess while starring in numerous episodes of The Amanda Show and All That.

His most recent credit is the 2010 horror film The Final. Where is Spanky from Little Rascals now? Travis lives in Texas and reportedly works as a Texas Trust Credit Union marketing specialist.

2. Brandon "Bug" Hall (Alfalfa)

Brandon Hall now and then. Photo: @Geração só80s (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Brandon Michael Hall

: Brandon Michael Hall Date of birth : 4 February 1985

: 4 February 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Fort Worth, Texas, United States

The former American actor is best recognised for his childhood roles as Alfalfa Switzer in The Little Rascals, Newt Shaw in The Big Green, and Buster Stupid in The Stupids. He also made guest appearances in movies such as The O.C., Criminal Minds, 90210, and Castle. He appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie Get a Clue.

His last appearances were in three episodes of the 2016 miniseries Harley and the Davidsons. Where is Alfalfa from Little Rascals now? He recently worked on the film This Is the Year, a project with writing partner and former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie. He married Jill de Groff in February 2017, and they have two children.

3. Brittany Ashton Holmes (Darla)

Brittany Ashton Holmes now and then. Photo: @22 Vision on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Brittany Ashton Holmes

: Brittany Ashton Holmes Date of birth : 27 February 1989

: 27 February 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America

Brittany Ashton Holmes became famous at ten when she appeared in The Little Rascals as Darla. Her role in the film allowed her to participate in other projects over the years as she tried to expand her film career.

She was featured in the 1995 film Ellen and later starred in a drama series called Red Shoe before retiring from the business in 1996. She participated in a cast photo shoot with her old co-stars a few years ago but has maintained a private lifestyle. She is reportedly residing in Los Angeles with her husband.

4. Kevin Jamal Woods (Stymie)

Kevin Jamal Woods during The Little Rascals' 20th anniversary (L). Kevin Jamal on the set of Little Rascals (R). Photo: @Kevin J Woods on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Kevin Jamal Woods

: Kevin Jamal Woods Date of birth : 6 January 1987

: 6 January 1987 Age : 37 years old (as of 2024)

: 37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: United States

Kevin Jamal is one of the black kids from Little Rascals. He gained popularity as a child actor after portraying the role of Stymie Beard in The Little Rascals. He also starred in the 1993 Kevin Costner-starring film A Perfect World.

After playing Stymie, Kevin appeared in 14 episodes of Blossom and lent his voice to a puppy character in Babe. His latest credited role dates back to the 2000 film The Brainiacs.com. Kevin resides in Texas, where he reportedly works for a marketing firm. He is openly gay.

5. Jordan Warkol (Froggy)

Jordan Warkol now and then. Photo: @JC Olivera, @mnralphie on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Jordan Warkol

: Jordan Warkol Date of birth : 21 November 1986

: 21 November 1986 Age : 37 years old (as of 2024)

: 37 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New Rochelle, New York, United States

Jordan began acting when he was six, and The Little Rascals was his first big project. The actor continued acting through his early college years, appearing in television shows like Coach, Baywatch Walker, and Texas Ranger. He was a voice actor in the 1990s, providing his voice for characters in Nickelodeon's Rocket Power and Hey Arnold!

His last on-screen appearance was an uncredited role in a 2003 episode of Touched by an Angel. He began helping run a children's SVOD channel called Toon Goggles, which has family-friendly videos, games, and music. Jordan is a poker player and has competed in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. He has been married to Sandra Melissa since 6 October 2018. They have one child.

6. Zachary Mabry (Porky)

Zachary Mary during The Little Rascals' 20th anniversary (L). Zachary Marby on the set of The Little Rascal (R). Photo: @22 Vision, @Zac Mabry on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Zachary Mabry

: Zachary Mabry Date of birth : 19 January 1990

: 19 January 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Plano, Texas, United States

Zachary made his first on-screen appearance after being featured in The Little Rascals, where he portrayed the role of Porky. He later became an accounting and people advisor, leaving the movie as his sole IMDb credit. He also hosts the Roman Circus Podcast and contributes to the Catholic Herald. Zachary lives in Dallas, United States.

7. Ross Bagley (Buckwheat)

Ross Bagley at Comic Con Liverpool 2020 on 8 March 2020 in Liverpool, England (L), Ross Bagley on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (R). Photo: Shirlaine Forrest, NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ross Elliot Bagley

: Ross Elliot Bagley Date of birth : 5 December 1988

: 5 December 1988 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

The former actor and comedian is known for his roles as Nicky Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Dylan Dubrow in Independence Day. He is also one of the famous Little Rascal characters. He played the role of Buckwheat in the movie.

After appearing in The Little Rascals, he made a few guest appearances on some TV dramas and later, his acting career cooled off by the mid-2000s. He later appeared in two horror films, Gnome Alone and Dead Ringer, and was an anime voice actor from 2015. The former actor lives in Los Angeles and works as a professional DJ.

8. Sam Saletta (Butch)

Sam Saletta now and then: @22 Vision, @Sam Saletta on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Samuel Paul Saletta

: Samuel Paul Saletta Date of birth : 1 October 1984

: 1 October 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Stillwater, Oklahoma, United States

Samuel Paul Saletta was a child actor and anime voice actor of the 1990s and 2000s. He was cast in various notable TV shows, including Beverly Hills, 90210 and 7th Heaven. He lent his voice in animated shows such as Rocket Power, Rugrats and As Told by Ginger.

Currently, Sammy works as a singer and songwriter. He is a member of the California-based band Jubala. He is also taking music classes at The University of Southern California. Samuel resides in Burbank, California, United States.

9. Blake Jeremy Collins (The Woim)

Blake Jeremy Collins now and then. Photo: @22 Vision, @Blake Collins on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Blake Jeremy Collins

: Blake Jeremy Collins Date of birth : 1 May 1985

: 1 May 1985 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Blake Collins is known for his roles in The Little Rascals, Ad Astra and Army of the Dead. His last onscreen appearance was in Richie Rich's Christmas Wish and The Fanatics. Blake has maintained a discreet lifestyle since his final role.

10. Blake McIver Ewing (Waldo)

Blake Mclver now and then. Photo: @Fame10 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Blake McIver Ewing

: Blake McIver Ewing Date of birth : 27 March 1985

: 27 March 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Blake played the role of Waldo in the 1994 feature film version of The Little Rascals. Before that, Blake was already known in the acting industry, having been cast on the sitcom Full House, where he portrayed the character of Michelle's friend, Derek, a role he reprised in Fuller House.

Blake was also among the hosts of the Bravo series The People's Couch. Blake Ewing currently works as a composer for visual media. As a singer, he released his debut album, The Time Manipulator, in May 2014.

11. Raven-Symoné (Stymie's Girlfriend)

Raven-Symone now and then. Photo: @Slaven Vlasic, @RavenDaily on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday

: Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman-Maday Date of birth : 10 December 1985

: 10 December 1985 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Although only credited as Stymie's girlfriend, Raven-Symoné stood out as the cast member with the most extensive resume, despite her relatively minor role, appearing in the film's concluding moments. The Little Rascals marked her debut on the big screen, following closely on the heels of her success on The Cosby Show and the sitcom Hangin' with Mr. Cooper.

She has since amassed an impressive list of credits in film, television, and voice-over work, including The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, College Road Trip, Black-ish, and Kim Possible. In the realm of music, Raven-Symoné has released four solo albums and marked her Broadway debut in the 2012 stage adaptation of Sister Act.

The star publicly came out in 2013 and married her girlfriend, Miranda Maday, in June 2020.

12. Courtland Mead (Uh-Huh)

Courtland Mead now and then. Photo: @Courtland Mead Adult on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Courtland Robert Mead

: Courtland Robert Mead Date of birth : 19 April 1987

: 19 April 1987 Age : 36 years old (as of 2024)

: 36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mission Viejo, California, United States

Courtland Mead began acting at the age of 2. He rose to stardom after portraying young Johnny McGowan in the 1994 film Dragonworld before appearing as Uh-huh in The Little Rascals. In 1997, Mead portrayed psychic child Danny Torrance in Stephen King's television adaptation of The Shining.

He also appeared in an 11-episode run on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, along with multiple TV movies. During the early 2000s, Mead primarily focused on voice-over work before retiring from acting. Like many of his fellow cast members, he has remained away from public attention since then.

Who played Alfalfa in The Little Rascals?

In the 1994 film adaptation of The Little Rascals, Bug Hall took on the role of Alfalfa.

Are there any original members of The Little Rascals still alive?

As of 2024, only Sidney Kibrick is one of the last surviving members of The Little Rascals.

Who were the original Little Rascal characters?

The main characters changed as some actors grew up and new ones were introduced. However, some of the most iconic original characters included:

Spanky McFarland

Alfalfa Switzer

Buckwheat Thomas

Darla Hood

Stymie Beard

Porky (Eugene) Lee

Mickey Gubitosi (later known as Mickey Rooney)

Jackie Cooper

Did any of The Little Rascals become famous?

Several actors who appeared in the film went on to have successful careers in Hollywood and beyond. Some of the most notable include Mickey Rooney, Jackie Cooper, Spanky McFarland and Carl "Alfalfa" Switzer.

Where are the original Little Rascals now? The 1994 children's comedy featured outstanding performances from young actors, as they recreated some of the most hilarious moments of the original series with a more modern twist. Above are some unforgettable faces behind the badges, the laughs, and the chaos.

READ ALSO: The cast of Euphoria 3: it is more than just Zendaya and Hunter Schafer

Briefly.co.za shared another intriguing piece about the cast of Euphoria 3. The show's third instalment features a talented cast of gifted actors with a strong passion for acting. The show features Zendeya as Rue Benette and Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn as the lead actors.

Some other notable names expected to appear in season 3 include Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demi, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney, among many others.

Source: Briefly News