A lady shared a video that shocked many members of the online community, detailing an operation she undertook

The hun spent many hours in surgery as doctors worked tirelessly trying to remove what was bothering her

Social media users were left in disbelief, and many shared their measures to make sure they're not in the hun's situation

A local lady shared a video detailing her journey to an operation that took 15 hours to remove an insect that went inside her ear.

The video received much attention from social media users after sharing it on TikTok under the hun's user handle @poppy_nd.

The procedure to remove the insect from the ear

The TikTok user shared a video of her arrival at the hospital. The clip then moved to show her with a folder, then at the theatre, and lastly, the dead cockroach.

After people posed many questions, the babe followed up with another post sharing that the cockroach entered her ear around 2 am and was told to put oil in her ear when she called an ambulance, adding:

"My biggest worry was it might damage my eardrum as it was scratching in the membrane. I did put oil, and it died, but, there was still discomfort, and now it was painful."

"I went to the pharmacy they could help me. I went to the clinic. I didn't even wait in the line; nurses couldn't help me, so I was quickly referred to the hospital."

Watch the videos below:

Mzansi peeps express shock after learning of the incident

After seeing the posts, the online community took to the comment section to express their views. Others shared stories of cockroaches and insects similar to those of babes.

User @Amanda Delsie Molefe added:

"Guys, clean your houses, can't imagine lingene kumntwana uzolibele ekhala 😳😳."

User @AJ had many questions:

"Did it hurt? Was it moving inside your ear? What sound was it making, if any? Did it die inside? Did it bite you 😭? Do cockroaches even bite? Yoh😭!"

User @Lilith_ said:

"I'm sleeping with earplugs from now on 😭😭."

User @Empressshanti noted:

"New fear unlocked 😭😭😭😭😭💔."

User @MerryJay detailed:

"Once happened to me 😂😂, but I didn't go to hospital. I dropped a few drops of baby oil inside my ear and slept; in the morning, I found it on my pillow 😅."

