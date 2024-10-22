A South African lady living in the US shocked the online community after sharing her first experience in a driverless car

The lady took a video of the whole nerve-wracking ride in the cute car and even listened to some cool jams

Social media users were amazed by the car, while others, shared how scared they would be, calling the lady brave for going on the ride alone

A lady living in the US shared her first experience in a driverless car. Image: @thandolwenkosilog

A Zulu architect and pastor living in America shared her first ride on a car that drives itself, feeling scared.

The video received massive attention, reaching 191K views, 9.3K likes, and over 300 comments after being shared by the God-fearing woman on her TikTok under the user handle @thandolwenkosilog.

The lady shows the driverless car in action

The video starts with the lady going to her ride, which is waiting on the side of the road for her. After getting in, she shows the string wheel moving by itself as she sits in the passenger seat. Like other cars, the driverless vehicle also stops at traffic lights and stop signs.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps in disbelief after seeing the driverless car

After watching the clip, social media users rushed to the lady's comment section to express their shock. Many felt the lady was brave for trying a car that drives itself out, while others shared that their trust issues would never allow them to be comfortable on the ride.

User @Mbalenhle_Hlatshwayo said:

"Haibo, I'm so mind blown 🥹🔥🔥🔥

User @khombisilenyide commented:

"Bring this to SA, please. The way I am so anti-social, nothing stresses my out like interacting with the Uber driver and I always get the talkative ones 😫."

User @Synenhlanhla shared:

"This is great! When we travel, cab drivers overcharge sebezosalake manje."

User @mandycooberuppityafrican detailed:

"My trust issues will never allow me. I have issues of people driving me how much more 😂."

User @Snazo Yolokazi asked:

"Who will the traffic officers fine 😂?"

User @Zamani added:

"No more Drinking and Driving arrests for me, ngizoyithenga 😂😂😂😂."

Local guys express shock to see a driverless car arrive to pick them

