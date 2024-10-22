Global site navigation

“You’re So Brave”: Zulu Woman Living in the US Orders Driverless Car Ride, SA Wowed
People

“You’re So Brave”: Zulu Woman Living in the US Orders Driverless Car Ride, SA Wowed

by  Bongiwe Mati 2 min read
  • A South African lady living in the US shocked the online community after sharing her first experience in a driverless car
  • The lady took a video of the whole nerve-wracking ride in the cute car and even listened to some cool jams
  • Social media users were amazed by the car, while others, shared how scared they would be, calling the lady brave for going on the ride alone

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A TikTok user left Mzansi peeps amazed after sharing her US car ride content
A lady living in the US shared her first experience in a driverless car. Image: @thandolwenkosilog
Source: TikTok

A Zulu architect and pastor living in America shared her first ride on a car that drives itself, feeling scared.

The video received massive attention, reaching 191K views, 9.3K likes, and over 300 comments after being shared by the God-fearing woman on her TikTok under the user handle @thandolwenkosilog.

The lady shows the driverless car in action

Read also

"Being a new driver is the Pits": Lady with driving anxiety pulls car off the road and cries

The video starts with the lady going to her ride, which is waiting on the side of the road for her. After getting in, she shows the string wheel moving by itself as she sits in the passenger seat. Like other cars, the driverless vehicle also stops at traffic lights and stop signs.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps in disbelief after seeing the driverless car

After watching the clip, social media users rushed to the lady's comment section to express their shock. Many felt the lady was brave for trying a car that drives itself out, while others shared that their trust issues would never allow them to be comfortable on the ride.

User @Mbalenhle_Hlatshwayo said:

"Haibo, I'm so mind blown 🥹🔥🔥🔥

User @khombisilenyide commented:

"Bring this to SA, please. The way I am so anti-social, nothing stresses my out like interacting with the Uber driver and I always get the talkative ones 😫."

Read also

"Haibo daddy": Video captures Cape Town bus driver having fun at work, netizens envious

User @Synenhlanhla shared:

"This is great! When we travel, cab drivers overcharge sebezosalake manje."

User @mandycooberuppityafrican detailed:

"My trust issues will never allow me. I have issues of people driving me how much more 😂."

User @Snazo Yolokazi asked:

"Who will the traffic officers fine 😂?"

User @Zamani added:

"No more Drinking and Driving arrests for me, ngizoyithenga 😂😂😂😂."

Local guys express shock to see a driverless car arrive to pick them

In another Briefly News article, a South African man and his friend were shocked when a driverless car came to pick them up after requesting a ride in China.

The guy and his mate left the online community entertained by their shock after seeing no driver in the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
USA
Hot: