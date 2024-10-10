A South African woman living in America wowed Mzansi when she shared a vlog of herself in the famous self-driving car

The vehicle operates like an e-hailing ride, but there's no actual driver; it drives itself and the passenger to the desired destination

Mzansi was mind-blown and expressed mixed reactions to the experience

A South African au pair working in the US has acted as the window for her TikTok followers.

A South African lady shared her mind-blowing experience riding in a self-driving car in America. Image: @_ntombiselepe

Ntombi Selepe gave the people back home a front-row seat to her new life abroad by vlogging abroad.

SA lady shares experience of self-driving car

Every city and country has noteworthy landmarks that excite tourists to visit one day. America has a whole collection of these gems, and although Hollywood is the number one go-to for most people, a South African lady was excited to ride in a self-driving car.

Ntombi Selepe was ecstatic to learn that she'd be living in the US and working as an au pair, but her eyes lit up when she realised that she'd finally ride in the ghost-driven car. The lady shared her fantastic experience with her followers, who were mind-blown.

The car acts like an ordinary e-hailing ride, but there is no visible driver. Selepe trusted the AI to get her from point A to B without hassle as she jammed to her favourite tunes.

She captioned her experience:

"POV: You took the self-driving car."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady riding in self-riding car

Social media users reacted differently to the woman's experience and commented:

@Lesedi💋 shared:

"My trust issues wouldn't allow me to get in."

@Celest🫶commented:

"Imagine having waymo in South Africa."

@Wizz joked:

"Driving with your spiritual husband."

@LovelyLee❤️🙂noticed:

"The self-driving car had its seatbelt on."

@Dynamite💋wrote:

"I'd probably sit in the driver's seat either way."

@NTOMBI replied:

"Lol, you're not allowed in the driver's seat, the car wouldn't move."

@naledi🎀 realised:

"Sometimes I forget in America, the pharas are not like ours."

@thatso shared:

"A passenger princess and the invisible prince."

@Ezintle_n commented:

“I would make up things in my head like ‘what if it’s a ghost driving’ yho.”

