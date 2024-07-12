A South African woman in the US busted sweet moves to an Amapiano track with her American host mom

The au pair flawlessly smashed a Mzansi dance challenge with her awesome mom and shared the clip on TikTok

They both danced harmoniously to the electrifying track, which impressed Mzansi

A bubbly South African living in America impressed Mzansi with sweet moves.

Source: TikTok

A South African au pair, Kate is having a time with her American family.

Mzansi au pair in America

Kate, a young lady from South Africa, has travelled miles away from home to live with an American family. Unlike some au pairs, Kate is having the time of her life.

The lady showed off her cute relationship with her American family, including her bubbly host mom. Kate recently shared a clip of her busting moves with her easygoing host mom.

The clip of the world’s apart ladies warmed Mzansi. The girls smashed a Mzansi dance challenge to an electrifying track.

Kate captioned her clip:

"I wasn’t sure of what i was doing for a second, but we killed it. I’m so proud of her!"

Watch the video below:

The au pair experience in America

Kate undeniably has the best time globally, but some au pairs have needed help adjusting to the drastic changes and culture shocks. A Mzansi au pair from Cape Town, also in America, Qhamisa Genu, shared her experience and highlighted that:

“There is the good, and there is the bad. The good can come from you and from the family. I have heard how terribly au pairs treat their host kids. I’ve seen families treat au pairs poorly. There are two sides to the story, and they both matter.”

Kate has only shared great experiences on her TikTok, which warmed Mzansi:

@Asive peeped into the future:

"The way she is going to cry when you leave."

@MsGirlfriend gave the mom her flowers:

"She has better rhythm than I do."

@User01202024010101 spotted a popular move:

"I know the Cha Cha dance when I see one."

@TMM love the mom's momves:

"Not her eating harder than you!"

Little Girl Brings Out Inner Uncle Waffles Dancing to Amapiano

Briefly News also reported that a little Mzansi girl’s got sick moves. The young Uncle Waffles barely broke a sweat as she busted her sweet moves. Dancing to a sick Amapiano tune, the girl showed off her incredible moves as she twisted her body every which way.

