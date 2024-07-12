Kind Stranger Gives Woman a Minute to Fill Trolley in Checkers,Video Leaves Mzansi in Awe
- A lady was surprised by a man in a store who asked her to fill up her trolley with anything she wants
- The TikTok clip captured the attention of many, gathering over one million views, thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users loved the content as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
It was certainly a lucky day for this woman. A man asked the lady to pick out any in the store for a minute.
Woman gets a minute to fill trolley for free by kind stranger
TikTok user @bigmankg went on yet another quest, and this time, he came across an African woman in a Checkers shop. The young man asked the lady to fill the trolley with anything she wanted, and he would pay for it.
The lady processed and filled the trolley with oils, big bags of rice, pasta, and so much more. While the mother of three was filling her trolley, the gent also handed cash to a few people who knew him.
@bigmankg's clip wowed many people in Mzansi and became a viral hit on TikTok, generating over one million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi shares in the woman's excitement
South Africans loved the man's grand gesture as they flooded the comment section, with many wishing to meet the young gentleman while others expressed their thoughts, saying:
Ndie Nxumalo said:
"Where is the guy based Nkosyam ngiyohlala ngakhona."
Babongile added:
"Imagine someone randomly giving you R500, and you probably needed it so badly."
Maestro expressed:
"This lady knows how to shop, you can see she is family-oriented."
Veevuvu wrote:
"People are lucky out there. Oil is expensive, so mama will definitely be selling some."
Siphokazi M commented:
"She’s clever."
