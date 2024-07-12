A lady was surprised by a man in a store who asked her to fill up her trolley with anything she wants

It was certainly a lucky day for this woman. A man asked the lady to pick out any in the store for a minute.

Woman gets a minute to fill trolley for free by kind stranger

TikTok user @bigmankg went on yet another quest, and this time, he came across an African woman in a Checkers shop. The young man asked the lady to fill the trolley with anything she wanted, and he would pay for it.

The lady processed and filled the trolley with oils, big bags of rice, pasta, and so much more. While the mother of three was filling her trolley, the gent also handed cash to a few people who knew him.

@bigmankg's clip wowed many people in Mzansi and became a viral hit on TikTok, generating over one million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi shares in the woman's excitement

South Africans loved the man's grand gesture as they flooded the comment section, with many wishing to meet the young gentleman while others expressed their thoughts, saying:

Ndie Nxumalo said:

"Where is the guy based Nkosyam ngiyohlala ngakhona."

Babongile added:

"Imagine someone randomly giving you R500, and you probably needed it so badly."

Maestro expressed:

"This lady knows how to shop, you can see she is family-oriented."

Veevuvu wrote:

"People are lucky out there. Oil is expensive, so mama will definitely be selling some."

Siphokazi M commented:

"She’s clever."

