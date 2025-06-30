Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe has explained why Relebohile Mofokeng should consider leaving Orlando Pirates.

Speaking to iDiski Times, former Bafana Bafana defender Radebe expressed his belief that Relebohile Mofokeng is ready to take the leap to Europe and that players shouldn't delay their moves abroad.

“I think he’s ready to go. In my view, a player doesn’t need five or ten seasons in the PSL to prove themselves,” Radebe said.

“Two strong campaigns, like the ones Rele has had, are enough. He’s at a stage where he can still grow, still develop—and doing that in Europe, as early as possible, would be ideal. That’s what South African football needs.”

Radebe added that several South African legends, including Siphiwe Tshabalala, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, and Itumeleng Khune, had the talent to play overseas much earlier in their careers, but staying too long at one club may have held them back.

“I truly believe players should make the move while they’re still young,” he concluded.

With Orlando Pirates aiming to contend for the PSL title, domestic trophies, and a strong run in the CAF Champions League, it remains to be seen whether the club will be willing to part with Mofokeng just yet.

Source: Briefly News