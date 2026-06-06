Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has officially married his partner in a private ceremony in Saint-Tropez

The wedding has reignited media focus on his strained relationship with his ex-wife, who appeared to reference his sexuality

Schumacher’s milestone comes years after his retirement from motorsport, where he built a strong career with multiple Grand Prix wins

Formula 1 legend Ralf Schumacher married his partner and received a subtle dig from his ex-wife after wedding pictures surfaced.

Ralf Schumacher’s Ex-Wife Takes Subtle Swipe as Former F1 Star Marries Partner in Saint-Tropez

Source: Getty Images

Ralf, the former F1 driver and brother of the iconic Ferrari star Michael Schumacher, who has recently recovered from a long-term health setback, married Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in Saint-Tropez last weekend. The 50-year-old and his 36-year-old partner were joined in matrimony just 19 months after the former driver came out as gay, and his ex-wife Cora made a thinly veiled remark while purporting to offer her best wishes.

Ralf was married to Cora from 2001 to 2015. He came out at the same time as announcing his relationship with the Frenchman in July 2024.

Ralf Schumacher's ex-wife throws shade

Speaking to BILD shortly before the ceremony, Cora said that true love is often patient and eventually finds its path, even if it takes time for everyone to understand where things are going. She added a congratulatory message wishing the couple well on their wedding day.

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Her reference to “which way the race is headed” was widely interpreted as a subtle remark about Ralf Schumacher’s sexuality. The former couple were married for 14 years and share a son, David.

The relationship between the former couple has been strained since he came out. Cora previously burned her wedding dress and publicly asked Ralf to leave her alone so she could “heal in peace,” claiming she had “wasted her best years” on him.

While tensions appear to have eased slightly over time, the two are no longer close. When the wedding was first reported, she said she and her partner, Steven Bo Bekendam, wished the couple well and hoped for their happiness.

See the wedding pictures below.

Ralf Schumacher's Formula 1 career highlights

Schumacher made his Formula 1 debut in 1997 with Jordan and secured a podium in only his third race. He joined Williams in 1999, helping the team remain competitive in the early 2000s.

Over 11 seasons in Formula 1, he started 180 races and earned six Grand Prix victories and 27 podium finishes. His first win came at the 2001 San Marino Grand Prix, followed by victories in Canada, Germany, Malaysia, Europe, and France through 2003.

He also recorded six pole positions, eight fastest laps, and 329 career championship points. In 2005, he moved to Toyota, where he remained until his final F1 season in 2007.

Ralf Schumacher and Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne during the opening day of the 2024 Munich Oktoberfest Kuffler's Weinzelt on September 21, 2024, in Munich, Germany. Image: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus pays tribute to SA rugby legend

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus paid tribute to South African rugby legend Johan “Oom Tat” Botha, who passed away at the age of 79, with a heartfelt post on social media.

Botha was widely recognised as a mentor in junior rugby across the Free State, and his influence extended far beyond the playing field.

Source: Briefly News