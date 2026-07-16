Action SA president Herman Mashaba called out a Mozambican salon owner who destroyed her own business after a group demanded she vacate so a South African could take over

A viral video showed the woman ripping mirrors off walls and smashing equipment at the eMthonjaneni salon in KwaZulu-Natal

The woman reportedly demanded R100,000 to leave, while the group offered R10,000, the estimated value of the equipment

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Herman Mashaba (right) has weighed in on the viral Mozambique salon owner video. Images: @joy_zelda/X and Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Action SA president Herman Mashaba has weighed in on a viral video showing a Mozambican salon owner destroying her own business after a crowd demanded she hand it over to a South African.

The footage, which spread rapidly across South African social media, shows the woman tearing posters off the walls, dragging equipment across the floor and wrenching mirrors from the walls before shattering them on the ground at her salon in eMthonjaneni, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mozambican salon ownr destroys salon in protest

In the video, the woman can be heard saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I would rather you have nothing at all after I destroy everything. If you want to kill me, come with a gun and shoot me."

A representative of the business group behind the demand said the move was driven by a desire to place a South African in charge of the salon. According to the representative, the woman asked for R100,000 before she would agree to leave. The group countered with an offer of R10,000, which they claimed reflected the approximate value of the equipment.

See video of the incident here:

Mashaba calls the destruction "irresponsible"

Mashaba, a vocal supporter of clamping down on undocumented foreign nationals, did not hold back in his response. He wrote:

"This is a very irresponsible reaction. If in our country illegally and being asked to leave, just pack your staff and go home. Why destroy it. No South African lost anything. Why destroy your own property? My own suspicion!"

His comments arrive against a backdrop of rising anti-immigration tensions across South Africa, with communities and activist groups increasingly pressuring foreign-owned businesses to close or surrender their operations.

Mashaba celebrates South fricans employed at Checkers

Briefly News reported that Herman Mashaba welcomed a viral video allegedly showing South African Checkers Sixty60 drivers receiving a celebration. He shared a video which depicted dancers and delivery drivers inside a mall. Mashaba stated that he wanted to join citizens in celebrating these positive developments, explicitly mentioning the patriots involved in the event. The video features people waving the national flag, kicking soccer balls, and dancing alongside delivery motorbikes outside retail outlets.

Source: Briefly News