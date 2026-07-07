Herman Mashaba Responds As South Africans Celebrate Sixty60 Hiring SA Drivers
- Herman Mashaba celebrates viral video of delivery drivers and dancers showcasing national pride
- ActionSA leader advocates for uniting citizens around patriotic initiatives during major events
- Mashaba emphasises positivity and economic optimism in South Africa
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GAUTENG— The president of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, welcomed a viral video allegedly showing South African Checkers Sixty60 drivers receiving a celebration. He spoke after resharing footage posted by an online user on 5 July 2026, which depicted dancers and delivery drivers inside a mall.
Mashaba shared the video on his X account. Mashaba stated that he wanted to join citizens in celebrating these positive developments, explicitly mentioning the patriots involved in the event. The video features people waving the national flag, kicking soccer balls, and dancing alongside delivery motorbikes outside retail outlets. The video concluded with the motorcyclists driving in the mall.
View the video on X here:
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Herman Mashaba calls for probe
Mashaba recently urged the Department of Home Affairs to investigate a viral video showing Pakistani nationals holding South African IDs while campaigning for the ANC. The video, filmed under an ANC marquee, depicts the men encouraging others to register and vote for the party ahead of the November elections. While naturalised citizens can legally hold IDs, Mashaba questioned the legality and transparency of the process, citing concerns over potential corruption within Home Affairs. The event was a voter registration drive organised by the Pakistan South Africa Association alongside ANC Member of Parliament Jade Mananiso.
Mashaba Warns Mayoral Rivals
In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has warned political rivals that voters will not be easily swayed ahead of the 2026 local elections. Speaking at a party gathering on 11 June 2026 reviewing the Government of National Unity, Mashaba defended his decision to run again, citing his three years of experience as former mayor. He stated that residents pushed him to accept the nomination to help turn the city around. Mashaba also criticised Democratic Alliance candidate Helen Zille's governance track record in Cape Town, pointing to ongoing poverty in the Cape Flats and controversial projects.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za