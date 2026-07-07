Herman Mashaba celebrates viral video of delivery drivers and dancers showcasing national pride

ActionSA leader advocates for uniting citizens around patriotic initiatives during major events

Mashaba emphasises positivity and economic optimism in South Africa

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Herman Mashaba celebrated a video of South Africans dancing for joy with Sixty60 drivers. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— The president of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, welcomed a viral video allegedly showing South African Checkers Sixty60 drivers receiving a celebration. He spoke after resharing footage posted by an online user on 5 July 2026, which depicted dancers and delivery drivers inside a mall.

Mashaba shared the video on his X account. Mashaba stated that he wanted to join citizens in celebrating these positive developments, explicitly mentioning the patriots involved in the event. The video features people waving the national flag, kicking soccer balls, and dancing alongside delivery motorbikes outside retail outlets. The video concluded with the motorcyclists driving in the mall.

View the video on X here:

Herman Mashaba calls for probe

Mashaba recently urged the Department of Home Affairs to investigate a viral video showing Pakistani nationals holding South African IDs while campaigning for the ANC. The video, filmed under an ANC marquee, depicts the men encouraging others to register and vote for the party ahead of the November elections. While naturalised citizens can legally hold IDs, Mashaba questioned the legality and transparency of the process, citing concerns over potential corruption within Home Affairs. The event was a voter registration drive organised by the Pakistan South Africa Association alongside ANC Member of Parliament Jade Mananiso.

Mashaba Warns Mayoral Rivals

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has warned political rivals that voters will not be easily swayed ahead of the 2026 local elections. Speaking at a party gathering on 11 June 2026 reviewing the Government of National Unity, Mashaba defended his decision to run again, citing his three years of experience as former mayor. He stated that residents pushed him to accept the nomination to help turn the city around. Mashaba also criticised Democratic Alliance candidate Helen Zille's governance track record in Cape Town, pointing to ongoing poverty in the Cape Flats and controversial projects.

Source: Briefly News