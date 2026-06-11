Herman Mashaba has fired a strong warning ahead of the Johannesburg mayoral race, saying voters will not be easily swayed by his political rivals

The ActionSA leader used a party gathering to defend his candidacy while taking aim at competing parties and their governance track records

The debate over service delivery and political leadership has intensified as the 2026 local elections draw closer

Joburg Mayoral candidates Helen Zille (left) and Herman Mashaba (right). Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA president and Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba has taken aim at his rivals ahead of the 2026 local government elections, saying residents are smart enough to know who can fix the city.

According to IOL, Mashaba made the comments during ActionSA's review of the Government of National Unity (GNU), which is set to mark two years in office on Sunday. Party leaders gathered to assess whether the GNU has delivered on its promises to South Africans on 11 June 2026.

Speaking about his decision to run for mayor again, Mashaba said he initially hoped ActionSA would find a new leader to take on the role, similar to Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya. However, after looking at potential candidates, he felt he was the best person for the job because of his previous experience leading Johannesburg.

Mashaba defends his record, criticises Zille

Mashaba said he accepted the nomination after receiving encouragement from colleagues and residents who believed he could help turn the city around.

"I had no real choice. People pushed me into accepting the responsibility, and I accepted it," he said

The former mayor pointed to his three years in office as proof that he understands the challenges facing Johannesburg and knows how to address them.

Mashaba also criticised Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille, arguing that her leadership record in Cape Town should concern Johannesburg voters.

He claimed that communities on the Cape Flats have continued to struggle with poverty and inequality despite years of DA governance. Mashaba also criticised Cape Town's controversial wall project, saying government should focus on improving people's lives instead of separating communities.

Referring to Johannesburg township residents, Mashaba said people wanted dignity, better services and real solutions to everyday problems.

See IOL post here:

"We need more than publicity stunts"

Mashaba said Johannesburg's challenges go far beyond potholes. According to him, unemployment, poor service delivery and deteriorating infrastructure remain some of the city's biggest concerns.

He added that all residents deserve equal access to services, regardless of where they live or which political party they support.

Mashaba also revisited the political turmoil that led to his departure as mayor in 2019. He argued that residents remember which political parties contributed to instability in the city.

According to him, Johannesburg residents have watched the city decline and are looking for leaders who can rebuild rather than create more political uncertainty. He further added that he believed voters will carefully consider candidates' records before casting their ballots.

"People of Johannesburg are not that stupid," Mashaba said

ActionSA gives GNU a failing grade

Meanwhile, ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip delivered a harsh assessment of the GNU's performance over the past two years.

Trollip said South Africans expected improvements in employment, infrastructure, education and public safety when the coalition government was formed. While acknowledging a few positive developments, he argued that overall progress had fallen short of expectations.

"South Africans experience outcomes, and the outcomes after two years are simply not good enough," Trollip said.

ActionSA ultimately gave the GNU an "F" rating, saying it had failed to deliver the reforms promised to citizens.

Helen Zille during what Mashaba calls a 'publicity stunt.' Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

3 articles on Herman Mashaba

Briefly News has extensively covered Herman Mashaba and his political party as they campaign for the upcoming elections. One of the key issues the party has focused on is the need for a tougher stance on illegal immigration.

Source: Briefly News