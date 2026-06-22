ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has raised concerns after a viral video showed Pakistani nationals allegedly pushing ANC voter registration while holding South African IDs

The clip shows the men under an ANC marquee urging support for the party ahead of the elections

Mashaba has called on the Department of Home Affairs South Africa to investigate how the IDs were obtained

Foreign nationals campaigning for the ANC (left) and Herman Mashaba (right). Images: @PSALIVE/X and Luba Lesolle

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has raised concerns over a viral video showing Pakistani foreign nationals allegedly encouraging others to register to vote for the African National Congress (ANC), while holding green barcoded South African identity documents under an ANC-branded marquee.

Mashaba weighs in on foreign nationals campaigning for the ANC

In the video, the men are seen promoting the ANC and urging Pakistani foreigners to "vote ANC, Nelson Mandela is the best way."

Following the circulation of the video, Mashaba took to X today, 22 June 2026, to question how the individuals in the footage obtained South African identity documents. He directed his remarks to the Department of Home Affairs, calling for scrutiny into the issuing process and suggesting longstanding concerns about corruption within the system.

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Mashaba argued that while possession of a South African ID is not in itself unusual for naturalised citizens, questions remain about the legality and transparency of how some documentation may have been obtained, tagging Department of Home Affairs South Africa in his post.

Pakistani nationals urges all to vote ANC

The Pakistan South Africa Association reportedly held a voter registration drive on Friday, 20 June 2026, encouraging naturalised Pakistani South Africans to register and support the ANC ahead of the upcoming November elections. Briefly News reported that the campaign was led by Central President Mian Nasser, with ANC Member of Parliament Jade Mananiso, a provincial task team member, also present at the event.

The timing of the campaign has sparked debate nationally, coming amid broader public tension around immigration enforcement and a looming 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

The ANC has not yet issued a detailed public response to the specific allegations raised in relation to the video.

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Social media reacts to Herman Mashaba's comments

@LadyMpopi said:

"Truth. I don't trust any single id by foreigners because I'm very aware of the corruption done by home affairs with the blessing of ANC politicians"

@DGa0wg wrote:

"I am voting for Herman in the municipal elections!! I know he will remove foreigners here illegally."

@izimbovana remarked:

"Lets ensure we migrate to ID card before the elections."

@NokwandaK_requested:

"Please formalise this request to the Minister directly, since you have access. "

@mrbruisedwayne said:

"Ntate Mashaba please attend attend to this matter as an urgency and a better of great national importance. It cannot be allowed."

The Department of Home Affairs. Image: ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

SAPS celebrates Pakistani Independance day at local shop

Briefly News also reported that a group of South African policewomen joined members of the Pakistani community in celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day at a local shop in Mzansi. The day is celebrated every year on 14 August, commemorating the nation’s independence from British colonial rule in 1947 and the subsequent creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. It is observed with parades, flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, and community gatherings across the world where Pakistani nationals reside.

Source: Briefly News