Tensions Rise in Newlands as Residents Threaten Action Over Undocumented Foreign Nationals' Arrival
- Newlands residents demand removal of undocumented foreign nationals offloaded at local business
- Local councillor calls for peaceful action if authorities fail to intervene by midday
- Community raises health concerns amid rising immigration tensions and lack of police response
NEWLANDS, JOHANNESBURG— Newlands residents in Johannesburg have threatened to take matters into their own hands if authorities do not remove a large group of suspected undocumented foreign nationals offloaded at a local business. The community issued a midday deadline on Monday following the arrival of a long distance coach allegedly from Durban.
A video recorded at the scene which @babygal003 posted on her X account shows dozens of individuals kept inside a retail storefront with luggage and blankets. The narrator of the video, who is the local ward councillor, confirmed that the group was dropped off overnight without any official accompaniment or oversight from the Department of Home Affairs or law enforcement.
Councillor calls for peaceful removal of foreign nationals
Residents expressed growing frustration over the lack of immediate police intervention. The councillor confirmed that calls were made to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Sunday night, but no officers had arrived on the scene by Monday morning to assess the situation.
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In the footage, the councillor urges neighbors to mobilize at 12:00 to clear the property if the state fails to act. The building is reportedly unequipped to house the group, raising health and sanitation concerns. Briefly News reached out to the councillor, the JMPD, and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for comment.
This incident occurs amid heightened tensions surrounding national immigration policies after countries including Malawi initiated repatriation efforts. Neither the Department of Home Affairs nor the JMPD has issued an official statement confirming whether this transit was part of a state sanctioned relocation or an illegal operation. The property currently remains under watch by community members who demand immediate answers from provincial government authorities.
View the video on X here:
Malawian Nationals Cleared of Crime During Repatriation
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Department of Home Affairs confirmed none of the Malawian nationals processed for deportation at Sherwood Hall in Durban have been linked to criminal activity. Thousands are camped outside awaiting repatriation, raising major sanitary and living condition concerns, with 12 babies born at the site.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za