Alicia Ferguson remembered her late father, Shona Ferguson, with a touching Instagram tribute that left many fans emotional

A shocking comment sent netizens into a frenzy as many questioned the person's intentions

While fans comforted Alicia, others flooded the replies, debating the controversial message

Alicia Ferguson remembered her late father, Shona Ferguson, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute. Image: Shona and Alicia Ferguson

Source: Instagram

Alicia Ferguson had social media reaching for tissues after posting a heartfelt tribute to her late father, Shona Ferguson. The daughter of Connie Ferguson shared a smiling photo of her dad alongside the touching caption:

"Miss you Fah❤️🕊️."

While thousands of fans responded with messages of love and support, one unsettling comment stole the spotlight and sent Instagram users into a frenzy

One comment leaves Instagram users stunned

Among the sea of heartfelt condolences was a comment from @prophet_nonkululeko, who wrote:

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"You will see him soon❤️🙏"

The cryptic message immediately raised eyebrows, with many users interpreting it as inappropriate under Alicia's emotional post. Instead of letting it slide, curious followers flooded the replies, trying to make sense of the comment.

Another user, @thokozilenjokweni, echoed the same words, writing:

"You will see him soon!!!!!!!! 😢😢"

The repeated message only added fuel to the online frenzy.

Fans debate mysterious message in the replies

Fans flooded Alicia Ferguson's post after one cryptic comment sparked heated reactions. Image: Alicia and Shona Ferguson

Source: Instagram

As the comment section exploded, several Instagram users reacted with confusion while others questioned the account behind the post.

@monaleee.sa asked:

"Hebathong my sister? 😭😭"

@bassie_papie95 joked:

"I apologise prophet but I wish u could have heard the number of times I said no 😂😂😂😂..."

@mokatsekeamogetswe commented:

"Went through her profile, I think she's not Oky mentally."

@chelseamimm added:

"Her name is prophet 😢"

See more comments in the Instagram post below:

Others focused on honouring Shona Ferguson's memory

Despite the unexpected drama, many fans ignored the controversial exchange and kept the focus on celebrating Shona Ferguson's legacy while sending Alicia love.

@thabo_mosaqa4real praised the late media mogul:

"Greatest of all time🙌🔥"

@sithandiwe948 comforted Alicia:

"Strength to you, oh little one!❤️"

@marianamface wrote:

"May your soul continue to rest in peace big man."

@namzinto added:

"Love and light 🫂"

Alicia's emotional tribute reminded many of the deep bond she shared with her father. Although one bizarre comment briefly hijacked the conversation, fans ultimately rallied around the Ferguson family, proving that Shona's memory continues to be celebrated with love and admiration years after his passing.

Connie reflects on love and heartbreaking loss

Previously Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson fondly reflected on the first time she met her late husband, Shona Ferguson, during an interview with Thando Thabethe on 947. She revealed that she first noticed his infectious laugh before finally seeing him, and their connection quickly blossomed into a whirlwind romance that led to marriage.

Looking back on Shona's passing in 2021, Connie said losing him felt like losing her best friend and life partner, adding that the grief is something she still struggles to describe.

Source: Briefly News