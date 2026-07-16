Actress Connie Ferguson appeared on 947 with Thando Thabethe and revealed that she first met Shona Ferguson in July 2001

The actress shared their relationship journey and the timeline of their romantic story, from when Shona paid lobola to their wedding

Five years after losing Shona, Connie Ferguson described his passing as losing her best friend and partner

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Connie Ferguson spoke about Shona and how they met. Image: connie ferguson

Source: Instagram

South African actress Connie Ferguson has given fans a rare and emotional window into the love story that defined her life. In a candid interview with actress and radio host Thando Thabethe on 947, the actress and television producer revisited the moment she first laid eyes on her late husband, Shona Ferguson. The interview took a turn when she reflected on the weight of living without him.

Taking to Instagram, the official 947 page shared what the two powerhouse women's in-depth interview entailed.

"Television royalty Connie Ferguson joined Your Story with Thando Thabethe for a heartfelt conversation. She reflects on the experiences that shaped her, the resilience that carried her through loss, and the journey that's defined an extraordinary life. A powerful story of strength, grace and triumph," the post was captioned.

How Shona and Connie met

Connie was at home in July 2001 when she heard an unfamiliar male voice coming from her kitchen. Shona had not come to see her. He was simply dropping off mutual friends who happened to know her sister. "He didn't even know my sister, but he knew my sister's friends — those were the people he was dropping off at my house," she told Thando with a huge smile on her face. Curious about the unexpected visitor, she walked down the passage from her bedroom and spotted a man in a suit, his back turned.

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What struck her first was not his appearance but his laugh. "You know that laugh that makes you laugh, and you don't know what people are laughing about? It's that laugh," she said, clearly still charmed by the memory. When he finally turned around, she was met with what she described as his signature bright smile. "He goes, 'Hi, I'm Shona.'"

She was also caught off guard when he spoke fluent Setswana, something she had not anticipated.

Connie Ferguson Recalls the Day She Met Shona and Opens Up About His Loss

Source: Instagram

The two went out for dinner with the same group the very next day. Things moved swiftly from there. By October 2001, Shona had already paid lobola, and the couple wed on 30 November 2001. Together, they raised two daughters, Alicia, whom they welcomed together, and Connie's eldest from her previous relationship, Lesedi. The pair also built Ferguson Films, the production house behind beloved South African dramas including Rockville, The Queen and Kings of Jo'Burg.

Connie also touched on grief after Shona died in 2021. She described the loss as something she simply was not prepared for. "It wasn't just losing my husband for me, it was losing my best friend, it was losing my partner," she said.

Connie's beauty shines

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson was the talk of the social media streets after fans caught a glimpse of her striking, timeless beauty.

The veteran actress and film producer was recorded during a visit to the beauty salon, where she tried on several wigs to see which one was right for her.

Source: Briefly News