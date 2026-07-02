Connie Ferguson was the talk of the social media streets after fans caught a glimpse of her striking, timeless beauty

The veteran actress and film producer was recorded during a visit to the beauty salon, where she tried on several wigs to see which one was right for her

Fans couldn't take their eyes off her, gushing over the former Generations star's grace and ageless beauty and how she had seemingly become even more gorgeous over time

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Connie Ferguson had fans falling in love with her all over again. Images: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson has once again left South Africans completely mesmerised after a rare, behind-the-scenes video of her recent pamper session took the internet by storm.

On 1 July 2026, a video surfaced showing the iconic actress and television producer treating herself to a day at the renowned Sarhap Hairline salon. Sitting comfortably in the salon chair, the media mogul was filmed transforming her look by trying on an array of different premium wigs. From sleek, bone-straight units to voluminous, bouncy curls, the veteran star radiated confidence as she tested out various styles to see which look suited her best.

However, it wasn't just the stunning hair options that caught the eye of netizens. Sitting under the salon lights, fans were given a close-up glimpse of the former Generations star’s striking natural beauty and unmatched radiance. Having recently celebrated her 56th birthday, Connie effortlessly proved that age is nothing but a number, looking just as glowing and vibrant as she did when she first stepped onto television screens decades ago.

Connie Ferguson treated herself to a pamper session at a beauty salon. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

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Many across social media quickly credited her flawless, youthful appearance to her notoriously disciplined lifestyle choices.

Connie is widely known to be an absolute fitness enthusiast, a passionate lifestyle trait she famously shared with her late husband, Shona Ferguson. Years after his passing, she has continued to honour that shared dedication to health and wellness, frequently sharing her intense gym routines and boxing sessions with her millions of followers.

Unsurprisingly, the comment section was instantly flooded with adoring fans gushing over the beloved star. Netizens showered her with compliments, praising her grace, poise, and ageless beauty. For many South Africans, Connie remains the ultimate blueprint for ageing gracefully, with fans marvelling at how she seemingly manages to become even more gorgeous with each passing year.

Watch Connie Ferguson's video below.

Social media gushes over Connie Ferguson

Online users are impressed with how the actress has taken care of herself.

MatshidisoAnnen posted:

"The Queen. Shona married a stunner, guys, yoh!"

Sharyberry_M said:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous woman."

Cebe_Lihle23 posted:

"The last part! I love her so much."

RoseMKrish wrote:

"She is so beautiful."

Zamgp1 pointed out:

"Beautiful, she is still wearing her wedding ring."

Social media gushed over Connie Ferguson's ageless beauty. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News