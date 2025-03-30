Connie Ferguson recently got thousands of views after showing a video of herself going hard in the gym

The iconic actress worked up a sweat in a video of one of her latest gym sessions, which included weights

Many people were impressed after seeing the energy that Connie Ferguson has for working out to invest in her health

Connie Ferguson showed people that she is in extremely good shape. The beloved iconic actress posted a video of her self hard at work getting in shape.

Connie Ferguson's latest workout video reminds SA of her strength and beauty. Image: @connie_ferguson

The video of Connie Ferguson working on her body got a lot of attention. Many people were in awe of the extent of her gym sessions.

Connie Ferguson conquers gym

In a video posted on Instagram, Connie Ferguson used gym equipment in her intense workout. Connie also showed people that she lifted some large dumbbells and did some leg presses. The actress also did some weighted squats and back leg kicks. She captioned the post: "Health is wealth." Watch the video of Connie in the gym below:

Connie Ferguson goes on health journey

Connie is no stranger to showing people her fitness journey. The actress continues to show people that she keeps a strict workout regimen. Briefly News reported that people were amazed to see the actress's toned abs. South Africans always praise Connie Ferguson for how gracefully she has aged. The stunning actress has worked out a system despite arthritis. One of Connie's go-to workouts is skipping rope.

South Africans have adored Connie since her days on Generations. She has since become a broadcasting powerhouse and was married to the late Shona Ferguson. Connie often makes heartwarming reflections about how much she loved her husband. Shona passed away after having health complications caused by COVID-19.

Connie Ferguson always speaks fondly of her late husband, Shona Ferguson. Image: @connie_ferguson

SA applauds Connie Ferguson

Online users were raving about how trim Connie looked in her workout video. People applauded how good she looked at her age.

@Nkosing79938324 said:

"Tswana women never age."

@Barffoon wrote:

"Connie has always been a stick figure. Even if she didn't work out, she'd stil look like this."

@TheSituationZA gushed:

"One of her many secrets in staying young😮‍💨 and I love it!🤩 🔥 🫶🏽"

omotolatadegoke said:

'Health is Wealth' indeed! I like that type of wealth, as well a monetary wealth which can aid maintenance of health wealth. You look like you have all those wealth types, and I am happy for you. Love ya loads! You are a great example. PS your hair and styling is always🔥"

chri.stoc647 gushed:

"❤️Beautiful stunning I like what I see, brilliant, super healthy Connie, I like it."

