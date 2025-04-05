One young woman in a video shared some aesthetic shots of her working life as an active farmer

The lady in agriculture inspired people after sharing some of the activities she has become used to doing

People commented on the young woman's video, raving about how important it is to live off the land

In a Facebook video, one woman showed people her life in the agricultural industry. The lady posted a beautiful video showing the perks of her job.

A woman posted a video enjoying herself as a farmer. Image: Agriculturelife

Source: Facebook

The video by the young woman who is in farming received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, and they were in awe of her life.

Woman thrives in farming

A video posted on Facebook by Agriculture Life shows a woman who thoroughly enjoys her life as a farmer. The lady was impeccably dressed for farm life, and she went off to milk a cow. She also showed herself getting up close and personal with the cows and feeding them grass. Watch the below:

Women find success in male-dominated jobs

Briefly News reported on a woman who was a TV presenter and then transitioned to farming. The lady became so successful that she now offers education for others who want to enter the Poultry farming scene. Many South Africans were inspired by the lady who did well with her farming venture.

Another woman inspired others by showing that she is doing well in the car industry. The lady showed what it is like to break barriers as a woman in her career.

Women have made waves in male-dominated fields by working hard. Image: Edwin Tan

Source: Getty Images

South Africa amazed by women in farming

Many people commented on the video raving about how inspirational the lady was. Online users also discuss the importance of agriculture. Read the comments by peeps below:

Sulie Piti said:

"Farming is the future 👩‍"

Dikgang Motsilenyane commented:

"I wish I was next to you ,helping you, I love this lifestyle I am in Joburg."

Nomkhazana Naniki Marutla wrote:

"Fabulous Agriculture is the future I love it 👏❤️"

Vincent Mathe Maviee added:

"Very cute nice."

Thapelo Moalosi cheered:

"Re hotse Basali basa kene ka sakeng but look at how far life has managed to even out the odds for males and females. 💯🙌🏾 Big ups to women who are excelling in the male-dominated industries ❤"

Shadrack Morena

I grown-up milking cows that's a good to lesson."

Aubrey Sebola was impressed:

"Farm life is the best 💪"

Blacktop Farming gushed:

"Every farmer wishes for this kind of lady."

