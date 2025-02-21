A 29-year-old Limpopo woman is gaining national attention for her outstanding skills in the panel-beating industry, an area long dominated by men

Her dedication, attention to detail, and passion for the trade have earned her recognition and admiration from clients and industry professionals

Her inspiring journey challenges gender norms and empowers women to explore careers in traditionally male-dominated trades

A local panel beater thrives in a male-dominated industry. Image: Supplied

In an industry where men have traditionally been the dominant force, 29-year-old Shonisani from Polokwane is proving that skills and determination know no gender. The young lady has impressed many with her exceptional workmanship, setting a high standard in panel beating. Her passion for the trade has not only brought her success but has also inspired countless others.

The panel beating industry is known for its physically demanding work, which requires expertise in restoring damaged vehicles to their original state. Very few women have entered the field historically, but pioneers like Shonisani are helping to break this trend. Her journey showcases that women can thrive in any profession they choose.

Breaking gender stereotypes

Shonisani's achievements stand as a testament to her dedication and determination. Her journey extends beyond vehicle repairs; it is about defying societal expectations. Many find her story uplifting, as it proves that women can do anything and thrive in any industry, regardless of traditional gender roles.

"I love what I do, and I'm passionate about this industry," Shonisani expressed.

Explaining what her goal is, she said:

"My goal is to continue refining my skills and eventually launch my own panel-beating business.

Her determination to establish her own company further demonstrates that women are not only capable of succeeding in trades but can also lead and innovate within them.

A panel beater from Polokwane shared how much she loved working with cars. Credit: Kriangkrai Thitimakorn

Inspiring women to pursue trades

Shonisani's journey serves as a beacon of encouragement for women and young girls across Mzansi. Her accomplishments reinforce that gender should never be a barrier to success.

The Limpopo Department of Economics, Enviroment, and Tourism have acknowledged Shonisani's influence, describing her as a role model for economic empowerment and gender equality in the province. By embracing her skills and passion, she is opening doors for more women to confidently enter traditionally male-dominated fields.

What does the panel beating job entail?

An article published by Junaidjakoet defines a panel beater, also known as an auto body mechanic, as someone who repairs damaged vehicles, restoring them to their original condition. They work on different vehicles, including cars, trucks and even aircraft, with some specialising in restoration or customisations.

Using techniques like planishing and welding, they reshape and smooth metal surfaces for repairs. Specialised tools help them fix dents, replace parts, and ensure structural integrity. Panel beaters play a crucial role in vehicle maintenance, accident repairs, and custom modifications.

The evolving panel-beating industry

The panel-beating industry is changing, with an increasing number of women stepping into roles once considered unsuitable for them. Shonisani's journey aligns with this progressive movement, proving that with skill, perseverance, and support, women can excel in any profession. Her story continues to inspire, demonstrating that success is driven by passion and effort, not by gender.

